iPhone 18 Series, Apple Foldable: How many new iPhones will launch?

Apple is gearing up for a big change in how it launches new iPhones starting in 2026. There is a change of plan from Apple. Instead of unveiling all models at once, the company plans to split the launch of its iPhone 18 lineup across two events. The first one will take place during autumn 2026 and another in spring 2027. This new strategy by Apple may change a lot of things. It means we can expect six new iPhones over this period, including Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone.

What to expect in the iPhone 18 Series launch?

iPhone 18 Series launch will be different from the others. Here is what you can expect.

Autumn 2026 Launch: Premium and foldable phones

The first event, likely in September 2026, will focus on Apple’s high-end phones:

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Air (a new addition to the lineup)

Apple’s first foldable iPhone

These premium models will take center stage during Apple’s traditional fall event. The foldable iPhone is especially exciting, as it will mark Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market, which competitors like Samsung have led for years.

Spring 2027 launch: Standard and budget phones

Several months later, Apple will host a second event to launch:

Standard iPhone 18

A more affordable model, possibly called iPhone 18e

This may be the beginning of Apple’s two tiered approach to events for its flagship and budget friendly phone. It also fits in with Apple’s strategy of starting production testing of these lower cost models in India, reducing dependence on Chinese factories.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone: What we know so far

Rumours suggest that Apple’s foldable iPhone will come with a book style design, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. It will have a 5.5-inch outer display for everyday use when folded. When unfolded, the users get a large 7.8 inch internal screen for multitasking and immersive experiences.

Durability is something Apple is really emphasising on, with a special hinge made of liquid metal that is designed to reduce the crease problem and extend the phone’s life. It is expected to be impressively thin, 4.5mm when open and 9mm when folded, one of the slimmest foldables in the market.

Apple may replace Face ID with Touch ID in the power button to save space. In addition, the foldable will have a dual camera system and a premium titanium chassis. Apple is planning to use the large screen for AI driven features and enhanced multitasking, and will be software wise an AI first device.

The pricing is expected to be premium, starting above 2,000 dollars (roughly Rs 1.74 lakh) and is likely to be Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet.

Why is Apple changing its launch strategy?

Apple is shifting its iPhone launch strategy to separate the iPhone 18 series release into two different events, in the autumn of 2026 and spring of 2027. This staggered approach has a number of benefits: it relieves production management by not putting too much strain on manufacturing facilities and enabling Apple to better distribute factory workers and resources. From a financial standpoint, launching in smaller numbers helps to spread out costs and also to smooth production schedules. In addition, it allows Apple to more clearly define its approach to the market by presenting the premium models such as the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Air, and the first foldable iPhone in the fall, and saving the standard iPhone 18 and a cheaper iPhone 18e for spring. Apple is also planning to start production testing in India on the lower price models, as part of a wider effort of shifting away from China to manufacturing sites in other regions as tensions with Cupertino's biggest supplier for electronics continue to escalate. In short, this whole new launch timeline is intended to provide manufacturing efficiency, simplify operations, and cater to more market segments.

How many new iPhones are coming?

Total New iPhones: 6

Autumn 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Air, Foldable iPhone

Spring 2027: Standard iPhone 18, Budget iPhone 18e (tentative name)

The first foldable iPhone will be one of six new iPhones to be launched by Apple across two events between late 2026 and early 2027. The new staggered approach of the company is intended to streamline the production process and to serve more market segments with product diversification in different markets and with manufacturing outside China.

Stay tuned for more updates soon as Apple prepares for unveiling its next generation iPhones!



