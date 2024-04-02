iPhone SE 4 Design Leaks Show Major Updates

Numerous details and features have surfaced online regarding the upcoming iteration of the iPhone SE, generating substantial anticipation for the purported iPhone SE 4. However, the latest chatter revolves around leaked case renders, which provide a tantalizing glimpse into the potential appearance of this eagerly awaited device.
Previously, various characteristics and particulars about the forthcoming iPhone SE model have been leaked online, but the latest excitement stems from alleged case renders that have emerged, granting enthusiasts a sneak peek into the anticipated design of the iPhone SE 4.
Leaked images of transparent protective cases purportedly crafted for the iPhone SE 4 hint at a significant overhaul in its visual presentation. The renders exhibit a notch prominently positioned on the display, housing the selfie camera and Face ID sensors, reminiscent of the design language observed in Apple's flagship iPhone 13 series. Notably absent is the familiar Touch ID home button, suggesting a deviation from the traditional layout seen in previous SE models.
According to leaker Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial), who unveiled images of the iPhone SE 4 case, the device is anticipated to feature a larger screen compared to its predecessors, aligning with the prevailing trend favoring expansive displays in smartphones. The presence of a notch implies a continued reliance on Apple's hallmark facial recognition technology for secure authentication.
Camera and Other Features
Shifting attention to the rear of the device, the leaked case divulges a single camera sensor, speculated to be a 48-megapixel lens, flanked by an LED flash and microphone. The design of the camera module bears a resemblance to that of Apple's earlier iPhone XR model.
Additional details hinted at in the leaked case include volume rockers positioned on the left side of the handset and a mysterious cutout situated above the volume controls. Speculation abounds regarding the purpose of this cutout, with conjecture suggesting it may accommodate an action button, potentially replacing the conventional mute switch—a feature currently present in Apple's latest flagship models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Previous prototypes also hinted at a substantial battery upgrade, with the device (D59) purportedly housing Li-Ion batteries (model A2863) akin to the iPhone 14's 3,279mAh capacity. This marks a significant increase from the compact 1,261mAh battery found inside the iPhone SE 3. Moreover, the form factor of the SE 4 is rumored to mirror that of the iPhone 14, implying a consistent display size as well.
Recalling the specifications of the iPhone 14, which boasts a 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to make its debut with an OLED display sourced from BOE, along with an Action Button and a USB-C port. These enhancements promise a noteworthy advancement for Apple's budget-friendly smartphone lineup, potentially delivering a compelling budget iPhone offering that justifies its price point.