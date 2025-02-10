iPhone SE 4 launch: Users can witness totally new design in the upcoming week

It is about time that Apple is finally going to bring iPhone SE 4 to the market in the coming week as expected. This launch will probably include big design changes and lots of updates in the features as well. Find below the details to know what to expect while upgrading from iPhone SE 3 to iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4: Expected Specifications

Design Change: No More Home Button

The most drastic change in the iPhone SE 4 is the design. According to rumors, the company will finally eliminate the home button and present a more futuristic look. This device is rumored to have a notch, although it might not be equipped with the Dynamic Island, which other recent iPhones offer.

First iPhone SE with Face ID

For the first time in the iPhone SE series, the new model is expected to come with Face ID instead of Touch ID. The updated design will bring slimmer bezels and a notch housing the Face ID sensors.

Improved Performance

Traditionally, Apple equips the iPhone SE series with its most powerful chipset. Speculations indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will be powered by the A18 chip, ensuring top-tier performance.

Apple Intelligence Support

The iPhone SE 4 will likely be the most affordable iPhone supporting Apple Intelligence features. The users will receive AI-powered functionality comparable to the more expensive models.

iOS 18 Out of the Box

The device will be shipped with iOS 18. Furthermore, the company is said to provide extended software updates so that it is supported for several years in the future.

Single Rear Camera with Improved Sensor

While Apple may retain a single-camera setup on the iPhone SE 4, according to reports, it might feature a 48MP sensor, as in newer iPhones.

USB Type-C becomes standard

As the iPhone 16 series makes USB Type-C standard, so does the iPhone SE 4, which is expected to get rid of the Lightning port by shifting toward universal USB-C.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.