iPhone SE 4 Leaks

The iPhone SE 4 is set to be released as the successor to the iPhone SE 2022 model. The alleged handset has been making the rounds of the rumour mill for the past few months. Several leaks and sources have highlighted the design and functionality components that the phone could include. Now, CAD renders of the iPhone SE 4 have surfaced online, offering more information about the phone's design. According to the site that shared the renderings, the handset may be available sooner than expected.

iPhone SE 4: Functionality

A report from 91Mobiles revealed unreleased CAD renders of the iPhone SE 4. The renders demonstrate the lack of a home button. According to the source, it may have a 6.1-inch display, a significant leap over the iPhone SE's 4.7-inch screen (2022). It is also visible with the notch in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models, which houses the Face ID module, implying that the forthcoming handset may have the same functionality.

Similar to previous SE versions, these renders of the iPhone SE 4 indicate that the phone will have a single rear camera in the top left corner of the back panel. According to the source, the iPhone SE 4 handset's dimensions are anticipated to be 147.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.7mm, comparable to the base iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

iPhone SE 4: Specifications

The leaked CAD images of the iPhone SE 4 also show a USB Type-C connection on the bottom edge next to the speaker grilles. An earlier source indicated that the phone would have an Action button, which was not seen in these images. However, the most recent report said that, despite earlier leaks indicating a 2025 release date, the iPhone SE 4 might be released alongside the iPhone 16 range in 2024.

Previously, the iPhone SE 4 was expected to include the Dynamic Island module. It is also believed to have a battery similar to the base iPhone 14 model. According to an earlier rumour, the handset may be powered by an in-house A15 Bionic CPU and include an enhanced camera and display over previous generations.