iQoo 13 Leaks Hint at Game-Changing Camera Tech: Samsung Watch Out!

Later this year, iQoo 13 is anticipated to launch. The iQoo 12 debuted in China in November 2023 and will replace the alleged smartphone. Despite the iQoo 12 Pro model's debut alongside the iQoo 12, the iQoo 13 range is rumoured to lack a Pro variant. Online rumours about the next iQoo flagship have just begun to circulate. Some important details of the rumoured iQoo 13 have finally been revealed by a tipster. It is purported to have a high-resolution display and a periscope telephoto camera.

Advertisment







iQoo 13 specifications(anticipated)

A Weibo post by Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) revealed that the iQoo 13 will probably have a 2K flat screen. He added that a periscope telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom will be included in the phone. It is still being determined whether the 64 megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom in the iQoo 12 will be the same.

Advertisment

A single-point ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner is also expected to be included with the iQoo 13 for security purposes; this implies that the sensor won't cover a sizable portion of the screen. He also mentioned that the next iQoo 13 is expected to be built with an IP68 rating and feature a "super-large" X-axis linear motor.

Advertisment

Interestingly, the tipster has already alluded to a few of these phone capabilities in the past. He mentioned that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC might power the phone. We anticipate hearing more about the smartphone in the upcoming weeks.

iQoo 12 technical details

Advertisment

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powers the 6.78-inch 144Hz quad-HD LTPO AMOLED screen on the base iQoo 12. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W FlashCharge. The phone has an IP64 classification for water and dust protection.







The phone has three cameras on its back:

Advertisment

A 64-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter

A 50-megapixel primary rear sensor

A 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens

Additionally, the phone has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.