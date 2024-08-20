iQOO 13 to Feature Unique Light Strip Design: New Design Teased

The flagship model of iQOO, the iQOO 13, is about to be released. Following recent leaks and rumours, excitement has been revealed about the phone's appearance and specifications. The iQOO 13 will be out soon because it has recently been linked to multiple leaks and rumours. According to a tipster, the iQOO 12's replacement might have a major redesign. A different source has proposed essential data about the expected phone, including its processor, display, camera, battery life, and charging parameters. A few of these specifics have already been revealed. Notably, in November 2023, the iQOO 12 debuted in China, and in December of the same year, it was introduced in India.

Advertisment

iQOO 13: Design

The expected design of the upcoming iQOO 13 is among its most noticeable characteristics. The smartphone is rumoured to have an inbuilt LED strip in the back panel, similar to past iQOO models. This design feature gives the iQOO 13 a unique visual appeal and helps it stand out from other devices.

iQOO 13: Features and Performance

Advertisment

Although the specifications are still being identified, we are expecting that the iQOO 13 will run on the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, guaranteeing excellent performance. The gadget will probably have an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, a functional camera system, and quick charging capabilities.

In the meantime, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) proposed a few important iQOO 13 specs in an X post. The tipster claims that the iQOO 13 will have a 6.78-inch 2K OLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC from Qualcomm will probably power the phone. It might have an IP68-rated build at launch to withstand dust and splashes.

iQoo 13 Rumours: 2K Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Processor, and More

Advertisment

The tipster continued by stating that the iQOO 13 is probably going to include three back cameras: a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel shooter, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens that supports an optical zoom of two times. The smartphone's front camera is anticipated to include a 16-megapixel sensor. A 6,000mAh battery that supports 100W cable fast charging may be included in the phone.