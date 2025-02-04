Subscribe

0

Advertisment
smartphones

iQOO Neo 10r confirmed to launch on March 11 with an exclusive Colour variant

CEO of iQOO India posted a first-look image of the phone, probably dressed in its stylish dual-tone back panel. The company has also stated that the Neo 10R will have an exclusive color for India: "Raging Blue."

author-image
Kapish Khajuria
New Update
iQOO Neo 10r confirmed to launch on March 11 with exclusive Colour variant
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

iQOO, the Chinese smartphone brand, has announced that its Neo 10R will finally arrive in India on March 11, 2025. On X (formerly Twitter), Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, posted a first-look image of the phone, probably dressed in its stylish dual-tone back panel. The company has also stated that the Neo 10R will have an exclusive color for India: "Raging Blue."

Advertisment

iQOO Key Features 

The smartphone has a flat-style frame supporting a quad-curved back panel and reflects a dual-tone aesthetic. The rear camera module seems to be inspired by the flagship iQOO 13 series, and the "OIS" branding suggests it will support optical image stabilization.

Advertisment

GSMArena reports that the iQOO Neo 10R could be a rebrand of the iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition, which was released in China last month. If that is true, the Neo 10R should come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display at 1260x2800 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The dual rear camera system will most probably include a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Additionally, the device is expected to carry a large 6400mAh battery, which will be accompanied by 80W wired charging support. 

Battery Details (Expected)

Advertisment

The iQOO Neo 10R is also rumored to pack a large, strong 6400mAh battery for long use from a single charge. This will support fast charging at up to 80W, recharging the battery from 0% to 50% in 15 minutes.

iQOO Neo 10r: Expected specifications

Specification Details
Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1260x2800 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
RAM Up to 16GB
Storage Up to 512GB
Rear Camera 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 6400mAh
Charging 80W wired
Operating System Android 15-based Vivo FunTouch OS 15
Advertisment

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources. 

Advertisment

Stay connected with us through our social media channels for the latest updates and news!

Follow us: