iQOO Neo 10r confirmed to launch on March 11 with an exclusive Colour variant

iQOO, the Chinese smartphone brand, has announced that its Neo 10R will finally arrive in India on March 11, 2025. On X (formerly Twitter), Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, posted a first-look image of the phone, probably dressed in its stylish dual-tone back panel. The company has also stated that the Neo 10R will have an exclusive color for India: "Raging Blue."

iQOO Key Features

The smartphone has a flat-style frame supporting a quad-curved back panel and reflects a dual-tone aesthetic. The rear camera module seems to be inspired by the flagship iQOO 13 series, and the "OIS" branding suggests it will support optical image stabilization.

GSMArena reports that the iQOO Neo 10R could be a rebrand of the iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition, which was released in China last month. If that is true, the Neo 10R should come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display at 1260x2800 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The dual rear camera system will most probably include a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Additionally, the device is expected to carry a large 6400mAh battery, which will be accompanied by 80W wired charging support.

Battery Details (Expected)

iQOO Neo 10r: Expected specifications

Specification Details Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1260x2800 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB Rear Camera 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 16MP Battery 6400mAh Charging 80W wired Operating System Android 15-based Vivo FunTouch OS 15

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.