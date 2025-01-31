iQOO Neo 10R: Launching soon with dual tone finish in India

We can expect iQOO new smartphone to be launched in India soon. The company reveals through teaser their upcoming Neo 10R that will soon launch in India. While the brand hasn't confirmed the exact launch date, it started teasing the design of the iQOO Neo 10R.

iQOO Neo 10R Design and Unique Features

The iQOO Neo 10R is launching soon in India. The smartphone comes with a dual-tone finish of purple and white, like the recently released iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition. However, the launch date is not specified, but it is expected to be launched in early February 2025.

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications

The iQOO Neo 10R is likely to come with an amazing 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display, providing bright colors and deep contrasts at a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Such brightness will help ensure good visibility in outdoor conditions as well, thus ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

The device will be powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, ensuring top-notch performance for demanding applications and multitasking.

The Neo 10R will also run on Android 15 software so that users can always have the newest features and updates from Google. One of its major highlights will be the very powerful 6400mAh battery, which can keep users on the go throughout the day, without having to recharge it now and then. It also supports 80W fast charging via a USB 2.0 port.

When it comes to photography capabilities, the iQOO Neo 10R is rumored to feature a sophisticated camera setup. The rear will likely include a 50MP OIS-enabled Sony LYT600 camera, which should deliver stunning images with excellent stabilization, alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera for capturing wider scenes.

For selfies and video calls, users can expect a 16MP front-facing camera based on the Samsung S5K3P9 sensor, promising sharp and clear self-portraits.

Connectivity and Features

Connectivity options in the iQOO Neo 10R should be pretty robust, with support for WiFi 6 for internet speeds, Bluetooth 5.4 for improved wireless connectivity, and NFC support for contactless payments and data transfer. It will also include an X-axis linear motor for better haptic feedback, for a more immersive gaming and notification experience.

The iQOO Neo 10R is said to come with an IP64 rating, implying that it shall be dust-resistant and splashproof. This comes in handy, especially for a user who takes his life to the outdoors with him. For India, there is no specified price for the iQOO Neo 10R.

iQOO Neo 10R Price(Expected)

The expected price for the iQOO Neo 10R in India is about Rs 24,999, which might make it the cheapest smartphone available with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. But the company hasn't officially confirmed this pricing.