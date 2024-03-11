iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition Leaked Specs

The iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition is expected to arrive later this year. The handset will most likely join the iQoo Neo 9 series, which debuted in China in December last year. The portfolio includes the iQoo Neo 9 and the iQoo Neo 9 Pro. The latter also made its way into India. A source has identified some significant characteristics of the rumoured smartphone before any official information is released. The iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition is rumoured to have the same processor as the Realme GT Neo 6.

iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition: Technology

Tipster Digital Chat Station hinted in a Weibo post that a new iQoo Neo 9 model could be released shortly. They did not confirm the name, but a MySmartPrice report believes it may be the iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition. It is said to include a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate. The 8T LTPO technology is touted to lower power consumption and improve battery efficiency.

iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition: Specifications

The iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition could be powered by a chipset dubbed SM8635, which is believed to be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The same processor is expected to be used on the Realme GT Neo 6.

Furthermore, the iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition is believed to have a dual back camera system that has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor and a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, identical to the original iQoo Neo 9 model. According to the MSP report, the handset could launch in April. More information regarding the phone is anticipated to emerge closer to its release.

The iQoo Neo 9 features a 6.78-inch 144Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera configuration, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It runs Android 14 OriginOS and is powered by a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging.