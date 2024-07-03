iQoo Z9 Lite 5G: Design Hints at Upcoming Launch on 15 July

The Indian market will soon see the release of the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G. The corporation has disclosed the smartphone's design and verified the date of its national launch. It has been predicted that the next phone will be a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite 5G. It will be added to the country's current lineup of iQoo Z9 5G series models, including the iQoo Z9x 5G and iQoo Z9 5G, introduced in May and March this year.

Launch of iQoo Z9 Lite 5G in India

The company announced that the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G will be sold in India on 15 July. In an X post, the CEO of iQoo India, Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya), verified the same and provided a promotional poster featuring the next phone's rear panel design.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G: Design

A rectangular camera module is visible in the upper left corner of the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G's rear panel. Two camera sensors are positioned vertically within the island in two different circular pieces. The camera sensors are placed next to the LED flash unit. The phone has a marble-like patterned finish and is green in appearance.

Features and price range of the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G

Given that the design of the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G shows purported similarities to the Vivo T3 Lite 5G, it is possible that they have similar features. Therefore, the forthcoming iQoo phone might have an IP64-rated construction, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. The iQoo Z9 Lite might include an AI-powered 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD screen.

According to reports, the phone will debut as iQoo's "first entry-level 5G phone." As a result, it is probably less expensive than the Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 12,999 iQoo Z9 Lite 5G and iQoo Z9x 5G, respectively. Notably, the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB versions of the Vivo T3 Lite 5G cost Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 11,499 in India, respectively.