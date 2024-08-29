iQOO Z9s sale is live, grab yours at price of Rs 19999

Last week, iQOO officially launched the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro in India. The Z9s Pro has already hit the market, and as of today, the iQOO Z9s is also available for purchase through iQOO's Indian website and Amazon.in.

iQOO Z9s 5G Price in India

The iQOO Z9s 5G is priced competitively, starting at Rs 19,999 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available for Rs 21,999, while the top-tier version, which offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs 23,999.

Buyers can choose between two stylish color options: Onyx Green and Titanium Matte. Sales for the iQOO Z9s began today at 12:00 PM IST on Amazon and the iQOO India website.

As a special launch offer, iQOO is providing an instant discount of Rs 2,000 for purchases made using ICICI or HDFC credit cards, as well as for EMI transactions. This discount brings the starting price down to an attractive Rs 17,999. Additionally, customers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options for up to six months, making it easier to purchase the device.

iQOO Z9s Specifications

The iQOO Z9s boasts a 6.77-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The screen is curved, providing an immersive visual experience, and includes an under-display fingerprint reader for easy and secure unlocking. A centered punch-hole houses the 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

On the rear, the iQOO Z9s features a dual-camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary camera (equipped with a Sony IMX882 sensor and optical image stabilization) and a 2MP depth sensor for bokeh effects.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, and it runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. iQOO has committed to providing two years of Android updates and three years of security updates for the Z9s, though the company has not specified the frequency of these updates.

The device is equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging. Other notable features include Wet Touch support, allowing the screen to function even when wet, stereo speakers for an enhanced audio experience, and an IP64 rating, offering resistance against dust and splashes.

While the iQOO Z9s shares several similarities with the Z9s Pro, there are some key differences. The Z9s has a slightly dimmer display, a different processor, and supports slower charging speeds.

Additionally, the Z9s lacks an ultrawide camera, which is present in the Pro model. For those interested in a detailed comparison between the iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro, you can refer to the comprehensive specs breakdown available online.