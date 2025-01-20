iQoo Z9x: Is it a Budgeted 5G Smartphone?

In April 2024, the iQoo Z9x was launched in China. The handset was intended to be a 5G entry-level smartphone. It is an excellent mid-range smartphone. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer had previously introduced the iQoo Z9, a genuine low-cost smartphone with a starting price of Rs. 19,999, in India. iQoo has eventually introduced its Z9x model to the nation.

Price of iQoo Z9x

In India, the price of iQoo Z9x starts at Rs. 12,999. The fact that there are multiple options makes it possible for iQoo to offer this phone. It is a low cost smartphone. Fortunately, the 128GB of storage is the same across all versions. The entry-level model costs Rs. 12,999 and has 4GB of RAM, while the mid-level model costs Rs. 14,499 and has 6GB of RAM. The most expensive model costs Rs. 15,999 and comes with 8GB of RAM. That is an attractive price for the wonderful features it offers.

iQoo Z9x: Features you can’t miss!

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU powers the iQOO Z9X 5G. It offers strong performance for gaming and multitasking. Configurations up to 8GB of RAM and an extra 4GB of virtual RAM are available. Its rear panel and frame are composed of plastic, while the display screen is constructed of glass. The iQOO Z9X boasts a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, producing vivid images. A better viewing experience and fluid scrolling are guaranteed with the 120Hz refresh rate. It has flat edges and a flat rear panel. The design of the camera module appears to be a hybrid between the high-end iQoo 12 and the iQoo Neo 9 Pro. The 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display has a flat surface with very minimal bezels. When playing games, the display's 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate should be useful.

It has a 6000mAh battery. The iQOO Z9X can function normally for two days before needing to be charged. When necessary, it may be quickly recharged as it has compatibility for 44W Flash Charge. Its IP-rating is what makes it unique, aside from its look. According to iQOO, the phone has an IP64 rating, which is very good for a low-cost smartphone in terms of dust and water protection. Fast internet connectivity is ensured by the iQOO Z9X's capability for both 4G and 5G networks. For extra convenience, it also has USB-C connectivity, Bluetooth v5.1, and dual SIM capability. Additionally, the phone has two stereo speakers, which should enhance the sound quality of gaming and streaming videos.