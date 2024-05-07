iQoo Z9x smartphone to land in the market on May 16 in India

The new Z-series smartphone from iQoo is about to launch in India. The business has said that it would introduce the newest iQoo Z9x smartphone to the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced that on May 16, the iQoo Z9x will be on sale in India.

iQoo recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to generate buzz about its upcoming smartphone launch. The company shared an enticing image of the yet-to-be-launched device, accompanied by the caption, “Ready, set, #iQOOZ9x.” This teaser hints at the imminent arrival of the iQoo Z9x model, building anticipation among tech enthusiasts.

Having already made waves with its successful launches in China and Malaysia, iQoo is now setting its sights on the Indian market. It's widely speculated that the same variant that garnered acclaim in these regions will soon grace Indian shores. Additionally, iQoo has officially confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase online through Amazon.in, heightening the excitement of eager consumers.

iQoo Z9x Specifications

Sporting a generous 6.72-inch full HD+ display boasting a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels, this device promises a visually immersive experience. With a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a peak brightness level of up to 1000 units, users can expect smooth visuals and vibrant colors that pop.

Under the hood, the iQoo Z9x is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, ensuring snappy performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. Paired with up to 8GB of RAM, this smartphone offers seamless navigation and swift app launches. Storage won't be a concern either, thanks to its ample 128GB internal storage, expandable up to a whopping 1TB via a microSD card.

On the software front, the iQoo Z9x runs on the latest iteration of the Android operating system, Android 14, overlaid with the company’s proprietary FunTouch OS 14. This ensures a user-friendly interface and access to the latest features and optimizations.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the versatile camera setup on the iQoo Z9x. The device boasts a 50MP main camera with an impressive f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, users will find an 8MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.05, perfect for capturing stunning self-portraits.

Security-wise, the iQoo Z9x offers peace of mind with its convenient side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Moreover, with an IP64 rating, the device is resistant to dust and water, making it suitable for various environments and weather conditions.

Last but not least, powering the iQoo Z9x is a robust 6000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage on a single charge. And with 44W fast charging support, users can quickly top up their device when needed, keeping interruptions to a minimum.

In summary, the iQoo Z9x promises to be a compelling offering, blending top-notch performance, impressive camera capabilities, and long-lasting battery life. As anticipation builds for its official launch in India, tech enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to get their hands on this exciting new smartphone.