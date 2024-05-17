iQOOZ9x Launches in India with Dual Camera and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

iQOO has fulfilled its promise by officially introducing the latest addition to its Z9 series in India, the iQOO Z9x smartphone. This new device is poised to make waves with its impressive specifications and features, catering to the needs of modern smartphone users.

At the forefront of its design is a generous 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD screen, boasting a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for seamless visuals. With a resolution of 2408×1080p and a peak brightness of up to 1000 units, users can expect vibrant and sharp display quality, enhancing their overall viewing experience.

Design & Features

Enhancing both security and convenience, the iQOO Z9x integrates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for swift and secure authentication. Connectivity options are plentiful, including a Type-C port, hybrid dual-SIM slots allowing for either a secondary nano SIM or microSD card, dual stereo speakers, and even a cherished 3.5mm audio jack.

Furthermore, the device is equipped with an IP64 rating for dust and water splash protection, ensuring durability in various environments.

iQOO Z9x Specifications

Under the hood, the iQOO Z9x is powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, crafted on a 4nm architecture for enhanced efficiency and performance. Accompanying this powerhouse chipset is the Adreno 710 GPU, delivering smooth graphics rendering for an immersive gaming and multimedia experience.

Running on the latest Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14, the device is promised to receive two Android OS updates and three years of software security support, ensuring longevity and reliability.

In the imaging department, the iQOO Z9x impresses with its dual-camera setup, comprising a main 50MP lens with a wide f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, accompanied by an LED flash for capturing stunning shots in various lighting conditions.

On the front, users will find an 8MP selfie camera, ideal for capturing memorable moments with clarity. Notably, the top-end model featuring 8GB of RAM supports 4K video recording, offering enhanced versatility for content creation.

Price and Availability

iQOO offers the Z9x in three distinct variants, catering to varying user preferences and budgets. Priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the device presents an attractive proposition for consumers seeking value and performance.

Available in two captivating colors, Storm Grey and Tornado Green, users can choose a variant that best complements their style.

As the iQOO Z9x enters the competitive smartphone market, it is amidst formidable contenders such as the Redmi 12, Motorola Moto G64, Samsung Galaxy M15, and Realme Narzo 70x series.