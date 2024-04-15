Is Apple 17 Pro the First Smartphone to Be Built on 2nm Processor?

Reports indicate that Apple is gearing up to launch its inaugural iPhone featuring a cutting-edge 2nm processor by 2025. Specifically, the tech giant plans to unveil the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, both equipped with TSMC's latest chipset.

The progression in Apple's chip technology is notable. The iPhone 15 Pro marked the debut of Apple's 3nm A17 Pro chip, a significant leap from the previous 4nm A16 Bionic chipset utilized in standard iPhone models since the 2022 Pro models.

Apple collaboration with TSMC

In a tightly knit collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Apple is gearing up to revolutionize its chip technology by harnessing the power of the 2nm process for its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models.

Despite encountering a setback due to the recent 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan, which briefly interrupted chip production, TSMC is now on the brink of initiating small-scale production of the groundbreaking 'N2' 2nm processors later this year. The full-scale rollout of these processors is anticipated to unfold by 2025, paving the way for a new era in smartphone technology.

This partnership between Apple and TSMC places the latter at the forefront of innovation in chip development, leveraging its expertise in the "N2" process technology to spearhead the creation of 2nm chips. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are poised to lead the charge in embracing this cutting-edge chipset, promising unparalleled performance and efficiency.

However, even as these flagship models embrace the pinnacle of chip technology, the standard iPhone 17 model, while carrying a hefty price tag, continues the tradition established since the iPhone 14, maintaining continuity with the chip architecture found in the iPhone 13 Pro.

TSMC future plans for advanced chipsets?

Looking towards the horizon, TSMC is not content to rest on its laurels but instead sets its sights on even more ambitious goals in the realm of advanced chipsets. Taiwanese chip companies are primed to kickstart production of 2nm chip designs in the coming year, coupled with a transition towards an enhanced iteration of the "N2" process technology. This evolution promises to deliver superior 2nm chips, projected to be ready for market deployment by the conclusion of 2026.

These strides in chip technology suggest an exciting future for smartphone innovation. The prospect of the iPhone 19 series being the torchbearer for chips based on the "N2P" process technology, potentially unveiling its prowess in 2027, ignites anticipation among tech enthusiasts worldwide.

Additionally, TSMC is leading the charge in researching the "A14" process technology, a venture that lays the groundwork for the eventual production of 1.4nm chipsets. However, the timeline for the manufacturing of these advanced process chips remains shrouded in mystery, hinting at a prolonged wait before iPhone models boasting 1.4nm processors make their debut in the market.