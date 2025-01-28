Is Google Pixel 9 as good as Samsung Galaxy S25 flagship phone?

Samsung new Galaxy S series has come up with the compact smartphone that many users were waiting for and will prefer to go for it. Galaxy S25 is the one creating the space with a short handy size and packed with performance but there is already Pixel 9 that you can rely on and go for if you want a flagship option and prefer mid-sized phone. Let us find out how good the Google Pixel 9 is compared to the latest Galaxy S25 Smartphone.

Price Comparison: Pixel 9 Vs Galaxy S25

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has a price of ₹80,999 for the base model that has 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. In comparison, the Google Pixel 9 begins at ₹79,999 but is available with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The two also have a 512GB storage option at an additional cost.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has the same look as its predecessor, with no major design overhaul. It has rounded edges, a feature it shares with the Pixel 9. The Galaxy S25 is smaller and lighter, at 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2mm and 162 grams, compared to the Pixel 9, which is a bit larger at 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm and heavier at 198 grams.

Display

The Galaxy S25 still boasts a 6.2-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits of peak brightness. The Pixel 9, on the other hand, has a 6.3-inch OLED screen with the same 120Hz refresh rate but at a slightly higher 2700 nits of peak brightness. Both smartphones offer ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.

Performance

Beneath the hood, Galaxy S25 is fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor with 12GB of RAM. Pixel 9 has Google's Tensor G4 chip under the hood, also supplemented with 12GB of RAM. Both phones feature AI-driven capabilities, Samsung including Galaxy AI upgrades that leverage Google AI for features such as Circle to Search and Gemini Assist.

Camera

Both flagships have impressive camera setups. The Galaxy S25 has a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The Pixel 9, on the other hand, has a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide lens.

Battery

In terms of battery capacity, the Galaxy S25 has a 4000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The Pixel 9 has a bigger 4700mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.