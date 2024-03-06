Huawei's Innovative Camera Design- Is it Safe to Buy

The Huawei P70 series will likely arrive shortly as a successor to the Huawei P60 portfolio. The future series may contain base, Pro, and Art variants like previous models. There have previously been leaks regarding the Huawei P70 handset, which is expected to launch in China in March. A leak of the phone's protective cover has now hinted at the Huawei P70 camera module. The rumoured handset is believed to include a revamped camera module compared to the existing Huawei P60 variant.

Advertisment

Huawei P70 series: Leak

Advertisment

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted (via) leaked protection cases for the alleged Huawei P70 model on Weibo. It depicts a triangular back camera module that houses the triple rear camera unit and an LED flash unit. On the other hand, the previous Huawei P60 handset features a rectangular camera module.

The Huawei P70 is rumoured to be powered by an in-house Kirin chipset, featuring a 2.5D 1.5K LTPO screen measuring either 6.58-inch or 6.8-inch. The phone is rumoured to have a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H primary sensor with variable aperture, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom. It is also believed to be outfitted with satellite communication capabilities.

Advertisment

Huawei P60: Specifications

Notably, the Huawei P60 has a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (1,220 x 2,700 pixels) OLED LTPO display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, an OIS-backed 48-megapixel triple rear camera set, a 13-megapixel front camera, and a 4,815mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging. The Huawei P60 phone also comes with HarmonyOS 3.1.

Advertisment

In China, the Huawei P60 was introduced for CNY 4,488 (approximately Rs. 54,000) for the 128GB version, while the 256GB and 512GB variants were priced at CNY 4,988 (about Rs. 60,000) and CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs. 72,000), respectively. It is available in Emerald Green, Feather Black, Feather Purple, and Rococo White (all translated from Chinese).

Advertisment

What is the Huawei 70 Pro pricing in India?

The Huawei Mate 70 Pro is expected to cost around INR 69,990 in India, making it an excellent choice in the flagship segment.

Advertisment

Are Honor and Huawei the same?

Honor was established in 2013 as a Huawei sub-brand. Huawei's Honor smartphone line enabled it to compete with mid-range internet smartphone brands in China and worldwide. Honor sells most of its products online however some are available in stores in select areas.

Advertisment

Is Huawei an Indian company?

Huawei is now China's most well-known multinational firm and a pioneer of the 5G mobile phone technology, which has come to be utilised globally in recent years.

Is Huawei better than Samsung?

If you want the traditional, elegant Samsung experience, nothing comes close. However, if you're willing to try a new interface, Huawei may be your best option – they're incredibly affordable and have amazing, high-quality cameras.

Is it safe to buy the Huawei P70 series?

The main concern is that the Chinese government could utilise Huawei's equipment for spying. This may include placing backdoors in network equipment or user devices to gain access to data. There is no specific proof to support this claim, but Huawei's strong relations with the Chinese government cause concerns in several countries.