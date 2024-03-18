Is Lava O2 Launching Soon?

Lava O2 will be available in India soon, the business revealed in a tweet on X (previously Twitter) on Friday. The company has also teased the Lava O2 handset's design, which is slated to launch in the country in the following days or weeks. The next smartphone from Lava will be available on Amazon, and a listing on the e-commerce website has disclosed some of the Lava O2's major characteristics ahead of its release in India. According to an Amazon ad, the Lava O2 would be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor and 8GB of RAM, running Android 13.

Lava O2: Details

The company's teaser for the X depicts the device in green with a dual back camera arrangement in the top left corner. The camera module is shown to change appearance when seen from various angles. The lower left corner of the rear panel features a little Lava logo with a matte finish. The brief video also indicates that the Lava O2's bottom edge has a USB Type-C connection and a speaker grille.

Lava O2 is now online on Amazon.

Meanwhile, a listing for the Lava O2 is now online on Amazon, offering additional information about the smartphone's features. According to the description, the Lava O2 will also be available in Majestic Purple, and the back of the handset will be constructed of AG Glass. It will have a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

According to the Amazon description for the Lava O2, the phone will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Lava O2 is claimed to get over 250,000 points in the AnTuTu benchmark test.

The Lava O2 handset will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. Lava O2 is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, according to the product's e-commerce website listing. The Lava O2 packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 18W over a USB Type-C port.