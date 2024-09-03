Is Moto G45 best budget phone under Rs 10000?

After a brief hiatus, Motorola has made a significant comeback in the budget smartphone market by introducing the Moto G45, a new addition to the Moto G4x series. Launched recently in India, the Moto G45 is an appealing choice for those looking for a budget-friendly smartphone under Rs 10,000.

What makes it the best option for users?

At the heart of the Moto G45 is the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, the same powerful processor found in the Moto G85. This chipset features a CPU with cores clocked at 2.3 GHz, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks.

The smartphone is available in two variants: one with 4 GB of RAM and another with 8 GB, both coupled with 128 GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded via a microSD card using the hybrid slot.

Moto G45 Specifications

The Moto G45 sports a 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution, which might be basic but compensates with a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smoother visuals. The display also includes a punch-hole cutout for the 16 MP front-facing camera and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, providing extra durability against scratches.

On the back, the Moto G45 features a 50 MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, complemented by a 2 MP macro sensor. This camera setup is designed to capture decent photos in various lighting conditions, making it suitable for casual photography.

One of the standout features of the Moto G45 is its aesthetic appeal. In collaboration with Pantone, Motorola has released the phone in three striking colors: Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta, the latter being Pantone's Color of the Year 2023. The back panel of the phone is made of vegan leather, adding a touch of luxury to its design. Additionally, the device is equipped with NFC, making it future-ready for contactless payments and other NFC-based functionalities.

Moto G45 Battery and pricing

Powering the Moto G45 is a robust 5,000 mAh battery, which should easily last a full day of usage. Motorola includes a 20W TurboPower charger, allowing for relatively fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14 and comes with a near-stock experience, free from unnecessary bloatware, which is a significant plus for users who prefer a clean and responsive user interface.

Moreover, the phone retains much-loved features like an FM radio and a 3.5 mm audio jack, catering to the needs of traditional users. Regarding pricing, the Moto G45 is competitively positioned at Rs 9,999 for the 4/128 GB model and Rs 12,999 for the 8/128 GB variant. The phone is set to go on sale from August 28 via Flipkart, Motorola India, and select offline retailers.