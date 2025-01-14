Is Nothing Phone (3) to launch with better AI features in March 2025 ?

Famous smartphone leakster Evan Pei’s Blass internal posted an email on X, to an employee screenshot outlining Nothing the CEO company’s Carl ambitious plans for 2025, with a focus on the upcoming Nothing Phone (3), calling it a “landmark smartphone launch that the world will be very excited to see.”

Company AI-backed smartphone

Pei describes 2025 as the biggest year yet for Nothing and points to the brand’s plan to introduce the Nothing Phone (3) in the first quarter of the year. The device will come equipped with ‘breakthrough innovations in user interface’, which could help position Phone (3) as an AI phone similar to the latest iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices.

While Nothing has added some AI features, such as a wallpaper generator on devices like the Phone (2a), the forthcoming Phone (3) will offer a more comprehensive AI-driven experience. According to Pei, Phone (3) is a new standard for the user experience of personal computing devices. It includes technology that knows you, makes your life easier, and is present wherever you are.

AI-Featured as Assistant

The email also explains that the Phone (3) has an AI that can understand and respond to your context as an assistant. In addition, the smartphone uses AI to improve privacy and user data security.

Expected Specifications

Other leaks do not reveal specific features or specifications, but the device is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chip, possibly the 8 Gen 3 or the upcoming 8s Gen 3. Nothing could also be the brand to launch a dedicated mid-range telephoto smartphone camera like in Phone (3).

In (2a), Phone (2a) Plus and CMF Phone (1), which did well in the market. However, there was no premium product launch during the year, and the company may have launched the Nothing Phone (3) to fill this gap.