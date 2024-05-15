Is OPPO Planning to Launch Find X8 Series Smartphones in India?

OPPO, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, appears to be gearing up for a potential resurgence of its Find X series, particularly targeting the discerning Indian market. Although the company has yet to formally announce its intentions, insights from a reliable tipster suggest that OPPO could be poised to reintroduce the Find X lineup to India with the imminent launch of the new generation Find X8 series smartphones.

Notably, only the Find X and Find X2 models are currently available in the Indian market, leaving enthusiasts eager for the arrival of the latest iterations.

Oppo Find X8 series Expected Details



Anticipation mounts as details surrounding the launch of the OPPO Find X8 series in India start to emerge. Tipster Mukul Sharma, known for his accurate leaks, recently hinted at the possibility of OPPO debuting the Find X8 lineup in India alongside its release in China and other global markets.

While specifics remain scarce, reports indicate that the upcoming series might encompass the Find X8 Ultra and Find X8 models, which have yet to be unveiled in China.

As successors to the Find X7 Ultra and Find X7, which made their debut in China earlier this year, the Find X8 Ultra and Find X8 are expected to carry forward OPPO's legacy of innovation and premium craftsmanship. Initial speculations suggests that the Find X8 Ultra could be powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, while its counterpart, the Find X8, may feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Furthermore, rumors suggest that the Ultra variant could incorporate an advanced under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, underscoring OPPO's commitment to incorporating state-of-the-art biometric technology. Conversely, the Find X8 model is speculated to sport an optical fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and convenience.

In addition to insights into the Find X8 series, the tipster also shed light on OPPO's plans for its Reno and A3 Pro series. It is hinted that the forthcoming OPPO Reno series, likely named the Reno 12 series, will place a significant emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) integration, potentially leveraging OPPO's proprietary AI technology alongside Google's Gemini platform. This strategic focus underscores OPPO's commitment to delivering intelligent, user-centric experiences across its product lineup.

Oppo A3 Series

Moreover, the upcoming OPPO A3 Pro is expected to offer robust durability with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, catering to consumers seeking devices capable of withstanding harsh environments. Notably, the IP66 rating signifies protection against dust ingress and powerful water jets, while an IP68 rating ensures defense against dust and water immersion at depths exceeding one meter.

Furthermore, the IP69 rating provides resilience against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets, making the device suitable for operation in demanding conditions.

In summary, OPPO's purported plans to reintroduce the Find X series to the Indian market, coupled with insights into the upcoming Reno and A3 Pro lineups, hint at an exciting future for smartphone enthusiasts. As anticipation builds, consumers eagerly await further details regarding the launch and specifications of OPPO's latest offerings, poised to deliver cutting-edge technology and unparalleled user experiences.