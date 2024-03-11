Poco's New Phone X6 Neo

Poco appears to be in the final stages of preparing to introduce the highly anticipated Poco X6 Neo to the Indian market. This speculation gained traction when the renowned Xiaomi sub-brand teased its arrival via a social media post on Wednesday, March 6th.

While the specific name and launch date were not confirmed in the teaser, enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement over the impending debut of what could potentially be the Poco X6 Neo.

This device is rumored to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro, a smartphone that made its debut in China back in November of the previous year. Anticipation is further fueled by expectations that the Poco X6 Neo will be powered by the formidable MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, promising robust performance and seamless user experience.

When is the Poco X6 Neo expected in the market?

In an intriguing announcement, Poco hinted at the forthcoming release of a new smartphone belonging to the Neo series, without divulging precise details such as the official name or the exact date of its launch. Nonetheless, industry insiders have been speculating for weeks about the imminent unveiling of the Poco X6 Neo, heightening anticipation among eager consumers. Meanwhile, the unveiling of the Realme 12 5G, equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, earlier has sparked some interesting commentary.

Poco India head, Himanshu Tandon, subtly expressed skepticism by highlighting what he perceived as drawbacks, notably mentioning the presence of an LCD panel and the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor in a smartphone priced below 17,000 rupees.

Tandon emphasized the superiority of the Poco M65 5G, which boasts the same chipset but at a more competitive price point below 10,000 rupees, advising potential buyers to exercise patience for the imminent release of the new Neo phone.

Specifications and Price (Expected)

Among the revelations, it is anticipated that the device will be available in an eye-catching orange color variant and will sport dual rear cameras, resembling the aesthetics of the Redmi Note 13R Pro, according to Gadgets 360.

Furthermore, pricing expectations hover below the 16,000 rupee mark, making it an enticing option for prospective buyers. Notably, the Redmi Note 13R Pro, which was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (approximately 23,000 rupees) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, provides an important reference point.

Considering the likelihood of the Poco X6 Neo being a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro, it is reasonable to anticipate similar specifications between the two devices.

The Redmi Note 13R Pro boasted a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels, featuring an impressive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 2,160Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming.

Under the hood, it housed a potent MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Photography enthusiasts will likely appreciate the dual rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 13R Pro, which comprises a high-resolution 108-megapixel primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel auxiliary shooter. For capturing selfies, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera was at users' disposal.

Additionally, the smartphone featured a convenient side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication and boasted a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent interruptions.