Is Samsung Launching New Galaxy Z Fold 6 Variant in 2024?

With the latest releases of the Galaxy S lineup surpassing their predecessors in shipments, Samsung is setting its sights on its 2024 foldable devices - the Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. According to numerous speculations, Samsung is poised to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the new Galaxy Watch 7 series, and the innovative Galaxy Ring in July.

This follows the pattern set by previous Galaxy foldable launches - the Galaxy Z Fold 4 debuted in late August, while the Z Fold5 arrived in early August.

What's intriguing about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra?

For the first time, Samsung is dividing the Galaxy Z Fold series into two distinct variants. Initially, it was uncertain whether there would be a standard Fold and a more affordable version, or a Fold and a Fold Ultra, but it now appears that a premium Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra is on the horizon.

This move mirrors the strategy seen with the Galaxy S series, although specifics regarding the upgrades over the regular model remain unconfirmed. The most reliable sources suggest that the Ultra version will feature a slimmer and lighter design, along with an enhanced camera setup, possibly incorporating the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Design

Regarding the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, additional rumors hint at a thinner and lighter build for the Ultra variant. It's speculated to weigh around 239g, significantly less than the Fold5's 253g, and may utilize Titanium material akin to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Ultra Fold is expected to measure just 5.6mm thick when unfolded and 12.1mm when folded, marking a reduction from the current Fold5's dimensions.

Whether there will be a standard Galaxy Z Fold6 alongside the Ultra or a Galaxy Z Fold FE is uncertain, although reports on the FE variant exist. It seems improbable that Samsung would entirely omit a vanilla model.

Features (Expected)

Irrespective of nomenclature, the more affordable book-style foldable device will likely feature both Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets, varying by market, coupled with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The camera setup is expected to mirror that of the Galaxy Z Fold5, featuring a 50MP wide-angle camera alongside 10MP and 12MP ultrawide shooters, a 10MP punch-hole selfie camera, and a 16MP under-display selfie camera.

Excitingly, the base model Galaxy Z Fold 6 could potentially be more affordable than anticipated, with reports suggesting a launch price of $799. This represents remarkable value considering the initial pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold5, which was nearly double. However, it's worth noting that $799 could equate to approximately €1,000 in other regions.

A new design direction is anticipated for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, with a thinner frame and an expanded cover display. While Samsung has made incremental design adjustments to the Galaxy Z Fold series in previous years, critics argue that it has lagged behind competitors due to its conservative approach. This year, significant changes are rumored, including a thinner frame that could accommodate an 11mm folded thickness.

Early renders depict a device resembling the Galaxy Z Fold5 but with flatter, sharper edges. Discrepancies in dimensions between renders suggest variations between the Z Fold6 and Z Fold 6 Ultra models.