Is the Galaxy S25 Set to Introduce a 120Hz Gaming Experience?

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its flagship Galaxy S25 series—comprising the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra—at an event scheduled for January 22. Ahead of this highly anticipated unveiling, leaked press renders and key specifications for the devices have already surfaced online.

A fresh leak now adds to the excitement, suggesting that the Galaxy S25 might offer a groundbreaking 120Hz gaming experience.

Game Frame Interpolation Technology on the Galaxy S25

According to a prominent tipster, Jukanlosreve, the Galaxy S25 is set to leverage game frame interpolation technology, powered by Qualcomm’s latest Adreno Frame Motion Engine (AFME) 2.0. This innovative feature will enable games originally capped at 60Hz or 60fps to run seamlessly at a higher refresh rate of 120Hz or 120fps. The improved fluidity and responsiveness could provide a significantly enhanced gaming experience for users.

A screenshot shared by the tipster reveals additional insights, stating that “performance optimizations deliver more performance with less heat,” which could make extended gaming sessions more comfortable. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 will integrate Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Game Super Resolution technology, a feature designed to upscale in-game resolutions to higher levels without increasing resource usage.

Qualcomm highlights that these advancements can “double the frame rate in games while maintaining power consumption,” ensuring a balance between performance and efficiency.

It’s important to note that Samsung isn’t pioneering frame interpolation technology in smartphones. The OnePlus 12 flagship, for instance, already employs a similar feature branded as "HyperRendering." However, Samsung’s implementation in the Galaxy S25, backed by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, could potentially set a new benchmark for gaming on mobile devices.

Samsung’s Game Assist Feature and OneUI 7 Enhancements

The Galaxy S25’s enhanced gaming capabilities might also be tied to Samsung’s Game Assist suite of features. Reports suggest that these improvements will be part of the forthcoming AI-driven Game Assist functionality, expected to debut with the OneUI 7 update. This revamped Game Mode aims to elevate the overall gaming experience by integrating artificial intelligence to optimize performance, reduce latency, and enhance graphics.

Exclusivity for Snapdragon Variants

It is worth mentioning that the AFME 2.0 and other gaming optimizations will likely be exclusive to Galaxy S25 models powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset. Historically, Samsung has offered different chipsets for its flagship devices in various regions, but the gaming advancements will reportedly be limited to Snapdragon-equipped versions.

As the launch date approaches, more details are expected to emerge about the Galaxy S25 series. Stay tuned for updates on what could be one of Samsung’s most exciting releases to date.