Is the OPPO A59 5G Worth Your Money?

The OPPO A59 5G’s strong specifications cannot be ignored. It is a reasonably priced phone and both these points are two of its main selling points. The A59 5G is an inexpensive 5G phone that replaces the Oppo A58 5G. The smartphone from Oppo has a 5,000mAh battery, a 90Hz refresh rate display with a maximum brightness of 720 nits, and a thin body design. It provides great value for the money. It costs Rs.13,999 for the 4GB RAM version and Rs.14,500 for the 6GB RAM version. The smartphone is a good choice for customers on a tight budget. It is designed to meet daily demands. It offers all capabilities usually available in more expensive models.

Advertisment

Why should you consider Buying the OPPO A59 5G?

The OPPO A59 5G has an impressive 36-month fluency protection. It guarantees that the gadget will continue to operate at its best for a long time. This functionality always worries about slowness and software deterioration. It is a desirable choice for consumers seeking a smartphone that maintains responsiveness and efficiency over time.

Advertisment

The 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen of the OPPO A59 5G has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The user experience is improved overall when gaming and consuming media. This is because of the smoother scrolling and improved responsiveness as it offers a high refresh rate. When compared to other displays, this feature greatly enhances usability. Users can expect extended use between charges. It has a 5000mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC rapid charging. This combination minimises downtime and guarantees that the gadget can meet everyday challenging demands. Talking about the camera, users can take good pictures and selfies with the dual rear camera configuration (13 MP + 2 MP) and an 8 MP front camera. For casual photographers, it offers value even though it isn't the main selling feature.

Advertisment

OPPO A59 5G: Specifications

The Oppo A59 5G comes pre-installed with the company's own ColorOS 13.1 operating system. It is based on Android 13. The phone has a 90Hz display with a 96 percent NTSC rich color gamut and a maximum brightness of 750 nits. A Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage power it.

The Oppo A59 5G has two cameras on the back: a 2-megapixel bokeh camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 13-megapixel primary camera with a f.2.2 aperture. An 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture makes up the front camera.

Advertisment

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged using 33W SUPERVOOC flash. The phone can charge up to 52% in 30 minutes, according to Oppo. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C charging port. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging.





