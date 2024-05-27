Is the ROG Ally X Getting an X-Treme Upgrade?

The details of the portable gaming console, known as the Asus ROG Ally X, have been published online ahead of its anticipated release in the coming weeks. Rather than being a replacement, it will be released as an upgraded version of the original ROG Ally, and the phone's specifications imply that the ROG Ally X will get some much-needed hardware updates. These include additional, higher-bandwidth RAM and an upgraded battery to improve performance.

Specifications of the Asus ROG Ally X (expected)

According to a VideoCardz report, the Asus ROG Ally X will have a significantly larger 80Whr battery, which should help players play games longer. When the original device was released, it had a 40Wh battery, and consumers complained that the console had limited battery life.

The memory section will also see improvements with the arrival of the ROG Ally X. Initially, the ROG Ally was equipped with 16GB of RAM, but the ROG Ally X will come with 24GB of LPDDR5 memory. The memory bandwidth will also be increased to 7,500MHz from the present model's 6,400MHz.

Asus ROG Ally X will maintain its 7-inch full-HD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The rumour claims that the AMD Ryzen Z1 Ultimate APU, which powers the ROG Ally 1st generation, will also power the ROG Ally X. Similarly, the forthcoming tablet will maintain its 7-inch full-HD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Additionally, Asus is going to swap out the fan from the original ROG Ally for a new one that is 23% smaller and has fins that are 50% thinner than the ones on the original, which should boost airflow on the future ROG Ally X by 10%. The ROG Ally X's weight and dimensions have grown due to the larger battery. According to the rumor, the smartphone will be 36.9mm, 4.5mm thicker than the original model. It is expected to weigh 678g, seventy-eight grams more than the ROG Ally. At Computex 2024, which begins on 4 June, we may anticipate learning more details about the Asus ROG Ally X, including its purported $799 (about Rs. 66,400) price and availability.