Is the Upcoming Infinix Zero 40 5G Worth It: Pros and Cons

18 September 2024, is the expected release date of Infinix's much-awaited smartphone, the Infinix Zero 40 5G, which will be available in India. This smartphone is an outstanding competitor in the low-cost smartphone market since it claims to provide unique features at an affordable price.

The base variant of the Infinix Zero 40 5G, which comes with 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM, is expected to cost approximately ₹19,990. The phone will come in various colours, such as Violet Garden, Rock Black, and Moving Titanium. Flipkart will be the only place where it is sold, giving customers quick access.

Specifications of the Infinix Zero 40 5G

With its outstanding specifications, the Infinix Zero 40 5G is suitable for consumers. Also, note that Infinix Zero 40 5G is not waterproof.

Display

With a refresh rate of 144Hz, the smartphone has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. This fast refresh rate guarantees an improved gaming experience and fluid scrolling.

Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset powers the device, which boasts effective performance and multitasking capability.

Camera

One of the unique characteristics of the Infinix Zero 40 5 G is its camera arrangement. It has a triple back camera system with a 108MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Moreover remarkable is the front camera, which has a 50MP sensor and can capture 4K footage at 60 frames per second. Because of this, it's perfect for both vloggers and selfie freaks.

Battery

The gadget has a solid 5000mAh battery that can quickly charge 45 W. It also provides 10W reverse wired and 20W wireless charging, so customers can swiftly charge their gadgets.

Software

With Infinix's XOS 14.5 running on Android 14, consumers can anticipate a fast and simple interface.

Infinix Zero 40 5G Pros and Cons

Pros

High-resolution camera with 4K recording capability.

Large battery, rapid and wireless charging

Affordable pricing point

Impressive display quality.

Cons