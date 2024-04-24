Itel S24 India's First Sub-10k Phone

The Itel S24 was launched in India on Tuesday (23 April) as the Chinese smartphone brand's latest budget-friendly product. MediaTek Helio G91 SoC powers the new Itel S series phone and features a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging capabilities. The Itel S24 also features the Dynamic Bar, which displays notifications around the front camera cutout. It features a 108-megapixel rear camera unit. The Itel S24, like other contemporary Itel handsets, has Memory Fusion technology for virtual RAM extension.

Itel S24 Price in India

The Itel S24 costs Rs. 9,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in Dawn White and Starry Black colours. The new Itel phone is presently available in India through Amazon, and buyers may receive a free Itel 42 smartwatch worth Rs. 999 when they buy the smartphone. It will be accessible in retail stores by the last week of April.

Itel S24 Specifications

The Itel S24 comes preloaded with Android 13-based Itel OS 13 with a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. A MediaTek Helio G91 SoC powers it and includes up to 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Memory Fusion technology lets you practically expand your available RAM up to 16GB.

The Itel S24 boasts a dual rear camera unit, including a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 ISOCELL sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and a QVGA depth sensor. On the front, it boasts an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

As previously mentioned, the Itel S24 includes the Dynamic Bar feature. It shows indicators such as battery charge status and incoming call alerts around the front camera cutout: the Itel S24 handset sports twin DTS speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset's connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, and a USB Type-C connection.

The Itel S24 has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities. The battery is rated for up to five hours of gaming and 7.5 hours of movie viewing. The Itel S24 handset weighs 192 g.