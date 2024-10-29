Itel S25 Ultra: Reasons To Buy The Leaked Smartphone

With information about the alleged lineup appearing online in recent days, the Itel S25 series may arrive soon. A base Itel S25 and an S25 Ultra variant are anticipated to be part of the series. Leaked promotional posters and some hands-on photos of the Itel S25 Ultra have been released in a recent report. The leaked materials suggest essential details about the phone, including its potential cost. Notably, the Itel S24 was introduced in India in April of this year.

Why should you look forward to the Itel S25 Ultra?

Cost-effective: Itel is renowned for providing cell phones that are reasonably priced without sacrificing the necessary functionality.

Huge Display: Most phones have a huge display, which makes them perfect for watching multimedia.

Long Battery Life: Itel phones frequently have sizable batteries that allow you to use them for extended periods before recharging.

Good Camera Performance: Itel phones typically have cameras that can take good pictures and videos, even though they are not flagship models.

Basic Functionality: An Itel phone may be a suitable option if you're searching for a straightforward smartphone that can handle fundamental functions like messaging, calling, and internet surfing.

Price, Design, and Features of the Itel S25 Ultra

According to a Passionategeekz rumour, the Itel S25 Ultra will include a 3D curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. According to a promotional poster included in the story, the phone will have a 6.78-inch screen. According to reports, the Itel S25 Ultra's optics have two 2-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera set. It might have a 32-megapixel camera for taking selfies. The back camera sensors are visible in smaller circular slots positioned vertically in the upper left corner. An LED flash unit is included with them. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's rear camera system configuration is similar. According to leaked hands-on photos, the Itel S25 Ultra has a feature similar to Dynamic Island. The front camera sensor is held in place by a centrally located hole-punch slot on the top of the display. According to the report, the phone would have a thickness of 6.9 mm, which is comparable to the dimensions of the Infinix Hot 50 line of smartphones.

The Itel S25 Ultra's chipset specifications are yet unknown.

The phone is expected to include 256GB of onboard storage, 8GB of physical RAM, and an extra 8GB of virtual RAM. It is expected to launch with a UI skin based on Android 14. The phone will probably have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W cable charging. According to the report, the Itel S25 Ultra with the 8GB + 256GB option is expected to cost IDR 20,00,000, or around Rs. 10,700. Based on the leaked photos, the phone will come in at least two colour variants: blue and grey.