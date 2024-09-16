Latest Tech Launch: Infinix, Huawei, and More

Tech fans are getting ready for an exciting week of smartphone launches. This week, several new devices from top manufacturers will be launched, including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, and Huawei. This article includes the much-anticipated new vivo T3 Ultra 5G, Huawei Mate XT and more. Let's look at the Latest Tech Launches with these fascinating new releases.

Latest Tech Launch: Infinix Zero 40 5G

Infinix has unveiled its Latest Tech Launch smartphone, the Zero 40 5G. This new smartphone has a rear camera combination with a 108MP sensor, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The Zero 40 5G features a 50MP Ultra-HD camera on the front. The smartphone will include AI Eraser, AI Wallpaper, AI Cut-Out Sticker, AI Translate, and AI Text Generator, all intended to promote creativity and productivity. The Zero 40 5G is scheduled to debut on September 18.

Infinix Zero 40 5G Pros and Cons

Pros

High-resolution camera with 4K recording capability.

Large battery, rapid and wireless charging

Affordable pricing point

Impressive display quality.

Cons

Limited availability of features compared to flagship models.

Not waterproof.

Latest Tech Launches: Samsung Galaxy M05

Samsung has announced its Latest Tech Launch, the Galaxy M05. The Galaxy M05 is designed for people with excellent camera skills and an immersive watching experience. It has a 50-megapixel dual-camera configuration, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 6.7-inch HD+ display. It also supports charging up to 25 watts. The Galaxy M05 is available on Amazon, the Samsung online shop, and at specific retail locations.

What is the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M05?

The expected price for the Samsung Galaxy M05 in India is ₹8,999.

Huawei Mate XT

Huawei has announced the Latest Tech Launch, Mate XT, the world's first commercial trifold handset, which costs 19,999 yuan (about $2,800). The Mate XT is only available in China and has a unique three-fold design. According to the business, when folded, the gadget is 12.8mm thick, slightly thicker than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 at 12.1mm. When unfolded, it measures only 3.6mm in thickness. The Mate XT features a triple-camera configuration with a 50MP variable aperture primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP periscope lens. It uses Huawei's proprietary Harmony operating system.

Why is the Huawei Mate XT different?

Mate XT is expected to be a popular product as it is the world's first commercial trifold handset, not only because of the numerous possibilities but also because it will draw a lot of attention.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G

Vivo has introduced the T3 Ultra 5G smartphone, the latest addition to its T Series family. The vivo T3 Ultra, priced at ₹28,999, will be on sale on 19 September at noon. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ CPU and has a pre-launch AnTuTu benchmark score of over 1600K. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a 5500 mAh battery, and an IP68 dust and water resistance classification. The T3 Ultra 5G will be available in Frost Green and Lunar Grey colours.

When was the vivo T3 launched in India?

Vivo's T3 Ultra 5G is priced at ₹31,999 for the 8 GB/128 GB storage variant, ₹33,999 for the 8 GB/256 GB variant, and ₹35,999 for the 12 GB/256 GB variant. It comes in two colours: Frost Green and Lunar Grey. It will be available on Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores beginning 19 September.

TECNO POVA 6 Neo

TECNO has announced the debut of the POVA 6 Neo, the Latest Tech Launch, which includes AI capabilities and segment-first features. The POVA 6 Neo will be available for purchase on Se14 September ₹11,999. This 5G smartphone features a 108MP AI camera and will be available in three colour options: Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud.

What is unique about Tecno Pova Neo?

LTE Connectivity: The Tecno Pova Neo LI6 supports LTE, ensuring smooth communication. This allows you to experience fast and dependable internet speeds, which make online activities like surfing, streaming, and video calling seamless and uninterrupted.

iPhone 16-series

On 9 September, Apple announced the Latest Tech Launch of the iPhone 16 series during their "It's Glowtime" event. The new lineup includes the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These versions are available for pre-order now and will go on sale in India on 20 September. The base model has revised design includes:

A vertical dual-camera configuration.

The Action button.

A new capacitive button dubbed Camera Control.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus comes in five colours: ultramarine, black, white, pink, and teal. The iPhone 16 Pro versions will come in new sizes, be powered by A18 Pro chipsets, and have the Camera Control feature. In addition to Black Titanium, White Titanium, and Natural Titanium, the Pro models also include a new 'Desert Titanium' colour choice. The latest series will run on iOS 18 and receive upgrades through Apple Intelligence, beginning with iOS 18.1 in October.

Is the iPhone 16 better than the iPhone 15?

Notably, the iPhone 16 is the first non-Pro model to include capabilities for macro photography. Apple claims that the iPhone 16 provides 22 hours of movie playback, a 10% increase over the 20 hours on the iPhone 15. Apple has increased MagSafe charging speeds to 25W from 15W when paired with a 30W power brick. Apple is good at marketing. The new phones launched yearly aren't revolutionary, but they can still create that hype. They work more on marketing than creating a new product.