Lava Blaze Curve 5G Launched in India

Highlights

· Lava has unveiled the Blaze Curve 5G in India, showcasing its standout feature: a curved AMOLED display.

· The smartphone offers a variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, priced competitively at Rs 17,999.

· Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance.

Lava has once again made a significant entrance into the Indian smartphone market with the launch of the highly anticipated Lava Blaze Curve 5G. Priced at under Rs 20,000, this latest offering from Lava promises to redefine expectations in its segment by introducing several cutting-edge features that are typically unseen at this price point.

Setting itself apart, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G boasts a stunning curved AMOLED display, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, and incorporates UFS 3.1 internal storage technology.

Speaking on the launch, Sunil Raina, Managing Director of Lava International, expressed pride in the Indian engineering prowess showcased in the Blaze Curve 5G. He emphasized that the device is meticulously crafted to cater to the evolving needs and desires of Indian consumers within the sub-20K price range. Raina reiterated Lava's commitment to delivering a world-class smartphone experience through the Blaze series, further underscoring the brand's dedication to customer satisfaction and technological innovation.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Price and Availability

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G debuts with two variants: one featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage priced at Rs 17,999, and another with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage priced at Rs 18,999.

Scheduled for release on March 11, 2024, interested buyers can acquire the device from various platforms such as the Lava E-Store, Amazon, and the Lava Retail Network.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Specifications

The Blaze Curve 5G boasts commendable features aimed at delivering speed and efficiency. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, it ensures smooth multitasking and swift app launches.

With an ample 8GB RAM, users can seamlessly switch between applications. Storage options of 128GB or 256GB provide sufficient space for user data.

The device sports a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, guaranteeing smooth visuals. Its camera setup includes a 64MP main camera, along with wide-angle and macro lenses for versatile photography. For selfies, it houses a 32MP front camera.

Audio quality is enhanced with stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos, providing immersive sound experiences. Running on Android 13, the device promises regular updates and security patches for three years. Additionally, its robust battery with fast charging capability ensures extended usage without interruptions.

In summary, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G presents a compelling package of performance, features, and affordability, making it an appealing choice for consumers seeking a reliable and feature-rich smartphone option.