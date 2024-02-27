Lava Blaze Curve 5G Leaks Hint at Competitive Price in India

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is likely to launch in India soon. The indigenous smartphone maker has yet to disclose an official launch date for the phone. Still, an Indian source has leaked the unreleased handset's significant characteristics and pricing range. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is expected to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 SoC. It could accommodate 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Lava Blaze 2 5G, which went on sale in November last year, is the company's latest entry into the cheap Blaze line.

Lav a Blaze Curve 5G: Expected Price

Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) of X reported that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will cost between Rs. 16,000 and Rs. 19,000 in India. It is believed to have two colour possibilities. According to the tipster, the handset would be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. This chipset is supposed to have a score of more than 5,50,000 on the AnTuTu website.

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is rumoured to be available in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The storage type is expected to be UFS 3.1.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Specifications

Lava is yet to reveal Lava Blaze Curve 5G's launch specifics. According to previous leaks, the device would be released in the first week of March. It is said to have a 120Hz curved AMOLED display and a 64-megapixel primary back camera. Sunil Raina, President of Lava International, recently hinted at releasing a new smartphone without revealing its name.

The Lava Blaze 2 5G is the most recent addition to Lava's Blaze smartphone lineup. The handset was released in November last year for Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage combination. It features a 6.56-inch 2.5D curved display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a dual back camera system led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Lava Blaze 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, which supports up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Lava Blaze 2 5G is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging.