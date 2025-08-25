Lava Play Ultra 5G: Budget gaming smartphone set to impress India’s youth

I recently got to know about the upcoming Lava Play Ultra 5G. Not only is it a promising addition to India’s fast-growing budget gaming smartphone market but it is designed specifically to deliver high-end gaming performance without burning a hole in your wallet. So this is a Gamers Alert! The Lava Play Ultra 5G targets young gamers who want speed, smooth visuals, and reliable performance. The gaming segment is now also an essential feature of the average smartphone and Lava Play Series prides itself on bringing flagship level features in the low-end segment making it that much easier to enjoy quality gaming.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Launch and price details in India

Advertisment

The Lava Play Ultra 5G is officially launching in India on August 20, 2025, at 8:00 PM IST. Although the company has not yet announced the final prices, in the industry estimates, the device seems to cost well under Rs 20,000, which will make the phone a very competent product in terms of pricing in the range of budget phones, which are targeted at gaming. The Play line could potentially expand in more models soon, and each is loaded with features tuned towards the contemporary gamer experience.

What makes Lava Play Ultra 5G the new budget gaming benchmark?

The Lava Play Ultra 5G is designed to present the gamers and everyday users with an ideal combination of speed, style and durability. The device includes the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and the novel engine, HyperEngine gaming technology. This combination offers good frame rates, the ability to do multiple things at once and is thermally balanced well which are crucial to smooth gaming experiences.

The 6.67inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000 nits brightness will present vivid and smooth visual contents to give the user an immersive and responsive gameplay. This kind of specs will establish a new level among budget gaming smartphones with Lava Play Ultra 5G.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Camera and battery

The smartphone also excels on the camera side offering a 64MP primary Sony sensor that can take clear and well defined images and a 13MP front camera that specialises in selfie and video-conferencing. Powers an extensive 5000 mAh battery that can last all day ensuring you enjoy the gaming and daily functions.

The phone is also rated IP64 which supports its use in dust and water splashes making it quite durable in addition to possessing good performance features.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: A strong contender for budget 5G gaming phones

Lava Play Ultra 5G features the combination of all high end specs such as chipset, high-refresh AMOLED display, a set of gaming-oriented technology features which could be a good choice among Indian gamers in the budget price segment. Another idea that Lava has is exploring the low end smartphone gaming market with a high feel but low price.

Any gamer on a budget who wants a gaming phone that promises to be stable with 5G connectivity should consider Lava Play Ultra 5G.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.