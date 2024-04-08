Redmi Turbo 3 Leaked Images

The Redmi Turbo 3 is set to arrive in China soon, and leaked photographs show the company's first smartphone in the 'Turbo' family. Tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) posted a hands-on photograph of the rumoured Redmi Turbo 3 and two renderings of the smartphone's back panel. The business has yet to announce the smartphone's features, but leaked images indicate it will have a triple back camera configuration. This is the first phone under the "Turbo" branding from Redmi. Images have leaked, offering a sneak peek at the phone's design.

Redmi Turbo 3: Design Details

The first photograph posted by the tipster on Weibo shows the device held in a position that reveals the rear panel, which has two cameras on the left and a third in the middle. The right side of the display looks to include a circular LED flash and the Redmi logo in tiny characters.

According to GSMArena, the back camera configuration would have a 200-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Redmi Turbo 3 phone will also allegedly have an unnamed secondary camera and a macro camera in the centre.

Meanwhile, the tipster supplied two white and black renderings of the rumoured Redmi Turbo 3, revealing the identical design to the phone shown in the hands-on photograph. According to the leaked renderings, the phone's back panel curls to the right and left sides. When glancing at the phone's back panel, the volume and power buttons are on the left.

Redmi Turbo 3: Grand Reveal

A few days ago, a corporate executive revealed the Chinese smartphone maker's plans to release a new smartphone named the Redmi Turbo 3. The Redmi Turbo 3 is expected to be released in China as the successor to the Redmi Note 12 Turbo as part of a new smartphone series under the codename "Little Tornado" (translated from Chinese).

Redmi Turbo 3: Expected Features

Redmi General Manager Thomas Wang stated that the forthcoming Redmi smartphone would be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Previous sources also noted that the Redmi Turbo 3 phone will include the same processor, a 6.78-inch OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging capabilities. This Redmi Turbo 3 phone might eventually be released outside China as the Poco F6; further information about both devices will surface in the coming weeks. We can expect an official launch date announcement from Redmi soon, likely accompanied by detailed specifications and features. With the official confirmation, more leaks revealing specs, features, and potential pricing might surface online.