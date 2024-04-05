Galaxy Z Folds Leaked Specs

Samsung foldables may soon include Fan Edition (FE) siblings this year. The biggest surprise is that these phones may have two processor options: Qualcomm Snapdragon or Samsung Exynos. This departs from tradition, as Samsung foldables typically use Snapdragon SoCs. The specific models of the processors are unknown yet, but it is expected that the Snapdragon will likely be the more powerful option. The Galaxy Z Fold FE and Galaxy Z Flip FE are likely to go official in the second half of this year, after the release of normal variants — Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Before any official release, a source has identified the essential specs for the Galaxy Z Fold FE and Galaxy Z Flip FE. Depending on the market, both phones are rumoured to include either a Qualcomm or an Exynos processor. The Galaxy Z Flip FE might have 8GB of RAM, and the Galaxy Z Fold FE could have up to 16GB.

Galaxy Z Fold FE and Galaxy Z Flip FE: May include an Exynos chip

Tipster Kro (@kro_roe) released the details for the Galaxy Z Fold FE and Galaxy Z Flip FE on X. According to the source; both speculated Fan Edition foldables would operate on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processors in specific territories. Certain markets may include an Exynos chip. This is believed to be the unannounced Exynos 2300 SoC. Furthermore, the informant adds that just one of these Fan Edition foldable phones will be available.

Galaxy Z Fold FE and Galaxy Z Flip FE: Storage

The Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. It might be 71.9x165.2x6.9mm when unfurled and 71.9x84.9x15.9/17.1mm when folded. The Galaxy Z Fold FE is expected to be available in 12GB, 16GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage choices. When folded, it is stated to measure 67.1x155.1x15.8/14.2mm or 130.1x155.1x6.3mm.

Samsung may unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in mid-July. The inexpensive FE versions are expected to debut in September and October.

Samsung has yet to divulge any intentions to release Fan Edition foldable phones. Also, the final model names for the FE models remain unknown. Therefore, this leak should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Other features (uncertain):

These leaks are based on rumours and supposition, therefore some things may change. Other things that are rumoured but not confirmed include:

● A lower pricing point compared to the conventional Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

● The design is comparable to the current Z Fold and Z Flip phones.

● The newest iteration of Samsung's One UI software.

To learn more about these phones, you should wait till Samsung makes an official announcement.