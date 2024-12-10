Moto G35 5G: Affordable smartphone with a 50MP camera at Rs 9999

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand, has launched the Moto G35 5G in India, targeting budget-conscious consumers seeking advanced features. This affordable 5G smartphone is being hailed as a standout in its segment, thanks to its support for 12 5G bands, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a vibrant Full HD+ display.

Moto G35 5G: Price and Availability

The Moto G35 5G is priced competitively at Rs 9,999 and is available in a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The device will officially go on sale starting December 16, and customers can purchase it through Motorola India's official website, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

Moto G35 5G: Specifications

Display: The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display offering a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It supports a variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz, ensuring smoother scrolling and fluid animations. The display is further reinforced with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, providing added durability against scratches and impacts.

Audio: Enhancing the entertainment experience is a stereo speaker system fine-tuned with Dolby Atmos surround sound, delivering immersive audio quality.

Performance: Under the hood, the device is powered by the UNISOC T760 processor, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Thanks to virtual RAM technology, the RAM can be expanded virtually to 12GB for a seamless multitasking experience.

Cameras: For photography enthusiasts, the Moto G35 5G features a 50MP primary camera capable of recording 4K videos, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera for capturing broader perspectives. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera to meet the needs of video calls and social media uploads.

Connectivity: The Moto G35 5G supports 12 5G bands, making it compatible with all major network operators in India. It works on both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G infrastructures, ensuring extensive connectivity. The smartphone has been validated by Techarc as India’s fastest 5G smartphone in the sub-Rs 13,000 category.

Battery and Charging: Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, the device offers long-lasting usage and supports 20W fast charging for quick power-ups.

Software and Updates: Out of the box, the smartphone runs Android 14, with Motorola promising an upgrade to Android 15 along with three years of security updates, ensuring a secure and up-to-date user experience.

This device is expected to appeal to users looking for an all-rounder smartphone without breaking the bank, making it a noteworthy option in the competitive under Rs 10,000 market segment.

