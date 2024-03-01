Meizu 21 Pro Released in China; Check Details, Price, and More

Meizu announced its exit earlier this month, and now it has made its last foray into the smartphone market with the launch of the Meizu 21 Pro. Meizu 21 Pro's design is identical to that of the regular model, with a flat back with three vertically stacked camera sensors and an RGB LED flash unit. It comes with an IP68 water and dust rating.

The front of the device has a slightly larger 6.79-inch BOE display with thin bezels and a center-aligned punch hole. The display has a 2K resolution, 1250 nits of maximum brightness, and a 120 Hz LTPO refresh rate. It is also integrated with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Meizu 21 Pro Specifications

The Meizu 21 Pro has a 6.79-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1368 x 3192 pixels (21:9) and a peak brightness of 1250 nits. It's an LTPO panel with a 1-120Hz refresh rate (for comparison, the vanilla 21 has a 6.55-inch FHD+ 19.5:9 display). The 32-megapixel selfie camera is the same.

Behind the glass is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but there is 12GB of RAM (up to 8GB) as standard and a 16GB variant. There's also 256GB, 512GB, and now 1TB of storage.

Camera Details

The 200MP rear camera is gone, replaced by a 50MP primary camera. For easy zooming, there's a 72mm (3x) telephoto lens with a 10MP sensor (and up to 30x digital zoom).

The ultra-wide camera is the same 13 MP, 122° (15mm). With a ToF depth sensor to improve autofocus, the main camera can record 8K video and enjoy OIS and EIS stabilization.

The 5050mAh battery has a larger capacity (+250mAh), and in addition to downloading, it supports 50W wireless charging with 80W wired charging.

Price and Availability

Meizu 21 Pro is now available for pre-order in China from the company's online store, with sales opening on March 2. The base model of 12/256GB starts at 5000 CNY (700 USD, 640 €, and Rs 57500). The 16/512GB model costs CNY 400, and the top-of-the-line 16GB/1TB model costs CNY 5900.