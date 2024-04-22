Meizu Continues its Smartphone Manufacturing with its Meizu 21 Note

Following some rumors that Meizu was pulling out of the smartphone business, news has surfaced that the Chinese company will keep working on artificial intelligence while also creating new products. The model number M468Q of a Meizu model has been mentioned recently.

Advertisment

Despite initial confusion suggesting the model number might belong to the Meizu 21X, it was clarified that the discovered model number is actually associated with the Meizu 21 Note. Meizu, a company that previously announced its withdrawal from the smartphone market to focus on AI and automotive products after being acquired by Geely in February, is now shifting gears to introduce the Meizu 21 Note.

Meizu 21 series

The Meizu 21 series, known for its high performance, sleek design, and long-lasting battery life, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, renowned for its exceptional performance. Following the launch of the 21 series, Meizu intends to unveil the Meizu 21 Note model several months later.

Advertisment

However, contrary to expectations, the Meizu 21 Note is reported to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, it will boast a substantial 5500mAh battery and support for 66W fast charging, ensuring efficient power delivery.

Meizu 21 Note Details

The Meizu 21 Note will be identified by model numbers "M468Q" and "M468H," as confirmed by official database listings. Interestingly, the unveiling of the Meizu 21X has been put on hold, suggesting that Meizu might be working on a different smartphone under the 21X moniker. Nevertheless, it's clear that the model numbers "M468Q" and "M468H" are specifically associated with the Meizu 21 Note.

Although the exact launch date of the Meizu 21 Note remains unknown, recent developments indicate progress, such as its passing of the 3C certification, revealing its compatibility with 66W fast charging, a feature consistent with previous Meizu models.

One notable feature setting the Meizu 21 Note apart from its counterparts is its impressive battery capacity of 5500mAh. Beyond this detail, further specifications of the device are yet to be disclosed, leaving enthusiasts eager for more information about Meizu's upcoming smartphone offering