Mobile network problem: How to fix no network and call drop issues on your phone

Many users in India face no network on phone errors and frequent call drop issues, especially in crowded cities or during peak hours. Mobile phones are more important in making calls, sending messages, browsing and so on but due to bad network connectivity or constant failures of calls, everyday life is disrupted. Ordinarily, it may be weak signals, SIM, software bugs, or carrier network failure particularly during rush hours in cities.

Quick fixes to restore network: Android and iPhone network problems

These steps work for both Android network fix and common iPhone network problems caused by temporary signal glitches. Most connectivity issues in Android or iOS devices can be solved in the simplest series of steps.

Reboot your phone to remove temporary glitches and re-initiate the network connection- this turns out to fix the problem in most instances by re-initiating the cellular radio. Turn on Toggle Airplane Mode (10-15 seconds quickly in quick settings where you swipe down at the upper part of the screen) and then turn off again, and a new signal search will be performed.

Check and clean SIM card if SIM card is not working

If your SIM card is not working, dirt or loose contact can stop your phone from detecting the network. No Network errors or drops usually occur when a dirty or bad-fitting SIM is used.

Switch off your phone, take out the SIM tray (with the ejector tool) and clean up the gold contacts very carefully with either a soft cloth or an eraser and place it back in. Find another SIM to test, in case it works, change your one through your carrier such as Airtel or Jio.

Adjust network settings if there is a phone signal problem

Changing network modes can improve aphone signal problem in weak coverage areas. Auto-detection failures can be overcome by manual tweaks.

Change network mode: Open up the Settings > Network and Internet > Mobile Network and Preferred Network Type, and switch between 5G/4G/3G/2G to discover which network is the strongest in bad coverage. Wipe network settings (Settings > System > Reset Options >Reset Wi-Fi, Mobile and Bluetooth) to factory-level without losing data- this erases bad home pages.

Update software and check coverage

Obsolete firmware may not be compatible with carrier networks.

On Android, updates can be checked in Settings > Software Update and on iOS, in Settings > General > Software Update and should be installed on Wi-Fi. Check your carrier coverage on their application or web site (e.g. Airtel or Jio maps), go to an open location, or turn on Wi-Fi Calling when indoors.

Advanced steps and carrier help

Users facing an Airtel network issue or Jio network problem should check coverage maps and contact customer support for signal refresh or outage updates. If basics fail, escalate.

Test diagnostics: android: Dial ##4636## to Phone Info, iOS: Dial 3001#12345# to Field Test Mode to check signals. Airtel (121) and Jio (198) support can be used to refresh your SIM, check account, or resolve outages, and they can go into your details remotely.

These are measures that should correct 90 percent of problems within the network in a short time. When solving nagging issues, go to a service center, and it might be a hardware issue. These advanced checks help fix no service error messages when basic troubleshooting fails.



