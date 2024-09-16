Moto Edge 50 Neo launches in India at Rs 23,999: Check all Details

Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto Edge 50 Neo in India, priced at Rs 23,999. The device is the latest addition to Motorola's Edge 50 series, joining the ranks of the Edge 50, Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra, and Edge 50 Fusion. Announced on Monday, the Moto Edge 50 Neo introduces a range of upgraded features and specifications, particularly for users in the mid-range smartphone segment.

A standout feature of the Moto Edge 50 Neo is its impressive software support policy. It comes pre-installed with Android 14 and promises five major Android OS updates, making it eligible for updates up to Android 19. Additionally, the phone will receive five years of security patches, offering users long-term software support, which is rare in this price category.

What’s New in the Motorola Edge 50 Neo?

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is the successor to last year’s Edge 40 Neo, bringing several notable improvements. A key change is in the design, with Motorola opting for a flat display and edges, moving away from the curved design of its predecessor. This makes the phone more user-friendly, especially for those who prefer flat screens.

Regarding camera upgrades, the Edge 50 Neo adds a new 10MP telephoto lens, allowing for enhanced zoom capabilities, especially when compared to the Edge 40 Neo, which lacked this feature. Another significant upgrade is the phone's brightness capacity—boosted to 3,000 nits from 1,300 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright outdoor conditions.

The software on the Edge 50 Neo also introduces new features, such as AI Style Sync, which allows for customized wallpapers, and AI Magic Canvas, which lets users create images based on text prompts—adding a fun and creative element to the user experience.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Price and Availability in India

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. Additionally, promotional offers are available for customers using HDFC Bank credit cards, with a 10% discount of up to Rs 1,000. The phone will be available in four Pantone-certified color options: Nautical Blue, Latte, Grisaille, and Poinciana, all of which come with a premium vegan leather finish.

A special sale for the Moto Edge 50 Neo is scheduled to begin at 7 PM on Monday, September 16th, exclusively through Flipkart, giving eager customers an early opportunity to get their hands on the new device.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Specifications

Display: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch pOLED LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution (2670 x 1220 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, offering both clarity and durability.

Processor: Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which is coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for faster performance and better multitasking.

Cameras: The Edge 50 Neo is equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back. The primary shooter is a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide and macro camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone offers a 32MP front-facing camera, making it a solid choice for photography enthusiasts.

Battery and Charging: The device packs a 4,310mAh battery with 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. Interestingly, the battery capacity has been slightly reduced from the Edge 40 Neo's 5,000mAh, but the addition of wireless charging makes up for it by offering more charging flexibility.

Software: Out of the box, the Moto Edge 50 Neo runs on Android 14 paired with Motorola’s Hello UI. The phone is set to receive five years of major OS upgrades, guaranteeing longevity in terms of software updates and security enhancements.

Durability: The Edge 50 Neo is built to withstand tough conditions, boasting an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It is also MIL-STD 810H certified, ensuring protection against accidental drops and extreme weather conditions.

Other Features: The phone comes equipped with dual speakers supporting Dolby Atmos for enhanced sound quality, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security.