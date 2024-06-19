Moto Edge 50 Ultra Boasts Curved Display & 8s Gen 3 at Mid-Range Price

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, the company's highest smartphone model in the Edge series, was released in India on Tuesday. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, the phone has a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Its triple rear camera array comprises a 3x optical zoom 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The business claims it has an IP68 rating and a 4,500mAh battery that enables 50W wireless and 125W wired charging.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra cost and availability in India

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is priced at Rs. 59,999 in India. It comes with a 12GB+512GB RAM and storage option. The company's website and Flipkart will sell it in Darkest Spruce, Peach Fuzz, and Sheer Bliss hue options.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is currently on sale for Rs. 49,999 as part of an introductory deal. This price includes an instant bank discount of Rs. 5,000 on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank card transactions.







Features and characteristics of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Along with Android 14, the dual SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 50 Ultra sports the brand-new Hello UI from the business. It has a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixel) LTPS pOLED screen that supports HDR10+ content, a refresh rate of 144Hz, a peak brightness of up to 2500 nits and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. An octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM power the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. 512GB of non-expandable UFS 4.0 storage is yours.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, optical image stabilisation (OIS), omni-directional phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and other features for taking pictures and recording movies. It also has a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom, an f/2.4 aperture, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with a 122-degree field of view. In addition, it features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video chats.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port among its connectivity options. The phone has a compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity and ambient light sensors, and a light sensor. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and supports face unlocking. It has ThinkShield and Moto Secure security features from the firm.

With a 4,500mAh battery capacity, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra supports 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging, and 125W TurboPower charging. According to Motorola, a single charge can extend the device's battery life by 40 hours. The phone is water and dust-resistant, with an IP68 grade. It weighs 197g and has 161.09 x 72.38 x 8.59 mm dimensions.