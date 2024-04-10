Moto G04s 50MP Camera & Powerful Processor

Moto G04s has been presented in Germany. The business has secretly featured the device on its website. The phone joins the Moto G04 model, which debuted earlier this year with the Moto G24. The newer 'S' model has some improvements over the Moto G04. It features a 50-megapixel back camera and an HD+ LCD. The phone is listed with a single RAM and storage option. The Moto G04s is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Advertisment

Moto G04's pricing and availability

Advertisment

The Moto G04s is available in a 4GB + 64GB option and costs EUR 119 (approximately Rs. 10,700). It is available for pre-order on Amazon Germany's website and will go on sale on 30 April. The Motorola Germany website lists the phone in Concord Black, Satin Blue, Sea Green, and Sunrise Orange colorways.

Advertisment

Moto G04 characteristics and features.

The Moto G04s features a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density, a 20:9 aspect ratio, an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. A Unisoc T606 chipset powers it and comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The RAM is essentially extendable up to 8GB. The budget phone comes preloaded with MyUX, based on Android 14.

Advertisment

The Moto G04s features a 50-megapixel AI-backed rear camera with an LED flash. For instance, the Moto G04 has a 16-megapixel back camera. The Moto G04s, like the vanilla Moto G04, has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The Moto G04s is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 15W wired fast charging. It has a Dolby Atmos speaker and supports dual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C connection. The listing indicates that the NFC capability varies by region, implying that the phone will be released in additional areas shortly. Moto G04s also features a 3.5mm audio jack and is touted to be water-resistant. The phone is 163.49mm x 74.53mm x 7.99mm in dimension and weighs 178.8 grams.