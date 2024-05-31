Moto G04s Offers Smooth Scrolling & High-Res Photos at an Affordable Price

On Thursday, 30 May, the Moto G04s made its debut in India after a few weeks of its worldwide release. The phone is an improvement over the Moto G04, which made its national debut in February. An ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU and an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset power the Moto G04s. It has a 5,000mAh battery that can be wired for up to 15W. The Moto G04s has a single RAM and storage configuration with a 50-megapixel primary camera.
Features & characteristics of the Moto G04s
The 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD screen on the Moto G04s has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is equipped with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, 64GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, 4GB of RAM, and a Unisoc T606 SoC. With a microSD card, the Moto G04s storage can be expanded up to 1TB, and the RAM can be practically increased to 8GB.
The Moto G04s has an LED flash unit and a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor for optics. The front camera has a 5-megapixel sensor and is positioned inside a hole-punch slot in the middle.
A 5,000mAh battery with 15W cable charging capabilities is included in the Moto G04s. It has a 3.5mm audio connector and a fingerprint sensor that is positioned on the side. Connectivity options for the Moto G04s include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C. Additionally, it has an IP52 dust and splash resistance rating. The phone is 163.49 x 74.53 x 7.99 mm and weighs 178.8g.
Moto G04 availability and pricing in India
The Moto G04s with 4GB + 64GB variant costs 6,999 rupees in India. Starting 5 June, it will be available on Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and a few retail locations. The phone has four colour possibilities: Sunrise Orange, Satin Blue, Sea Green, and Concord Black.