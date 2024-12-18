Moto G35 vs Poco M6 Plus Comparison: Which budget phone to go for ?

In the competitive landscape of budget smartphones, the Moto G35 and Poco M6 Plus stand out as two compelling options for consumers seeking value without compromising on essential features. Both devices offer impressive specifications, including vibrant displays, capable cameras, and robust battery life. However, they cater to slightly different user preferences and priorities.

Moto G35 and Poco M6 Plus Key Features Comparison

Display and Design

Screen Size: The Moto G35 features a 6.72-inch display, while the Poco M6 Plus has a slightly larger 6.79-inch screen, both offering a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Build: The Moto G35 is lighter at 185 grams, compared to the Poco M6 Plus, which weighs 205 grams. The Moto G35 has a more compact design at 166.29 x 75.98 x 7.79 mm, while the Poco M6 Plus measures 168.6 x 76.28 x 8.3 mm.

Camera Capabilities

Rear Cameras: The Moto G35 is equipped with a dual-camera setup of 50 MP + 8 MP, whereas the Poco M6 Plus boasts a more advanced configuration with 108 MP + 2 MP, providing superior photographic capabilities.

Front Cameras: The front camera on the Moto G35 is rated at 16 MP, compared to the Poco M6 Plus's 13 MP, giving the former an edge for selfies.

Performance and Battery

Processor: The Poco M6 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE, which is likely to offer better performance compared to the unspecified processor in the Moto G35.

Battery Life: Both devices have substantial battery capacities, with the Moto G35 at 5000 mAh and the Poco M6 Plus slightly higher at 5030 mAh, ensuring extended usage.

Software and Features

Both smartphones run on Android 14, but they feature different user interfaces: the Moto G35 uses Motorola's Hello UI, while the Poco M6 Plus operates on HyperOS.

The Poco M6 Plus supports faster charging at 33W, while the Moto G35 has proprietary charging capabilities.

Reasons to buy Moto G35

Moto Actions: This feature allows users to perform specific tasks through gestures. For instance, users can twist their wrists to launch the camera or shake the phone to turn on the flashlight, which enhances usability and convenience in daily tasks.

My UX: The Moto G35 offers a customizable user interface that allows users to personalize their home screen, icons, and even font styles, providing a tailored experience.

Reason to buy Poco M6 Plus

HyperOS: This is Poco's proprietary operating system that emphasizes speed and efficiency. It includes features like App Vault, which provides quick access to frequently used apps and tools.

Game Turbo: This feature optimizes performance for gaming by allocating resources more effectively, allowing for smoother gameplay and reduced latency during gaming sessions.