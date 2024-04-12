Moto G64 5G Price, Big Battery & Dimensity Power Leak

The Moto G64 5G will officially launch in India on 16 April. Before the anticipated debut, Motorola published the handset on its official website, disclosing its characteristics. Leaked specifications reveal a phone built for long-lasting performance. The device's heart is the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, known for its balanced performance and power efficiency. The Moto G64 5G will be available in three colours and two RAM and storage combinations. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The Moto G64 5G has a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities.

Moto G64 5G: Specifications Revealed

Motorola has revealed the Moto G64 5G's exact specs via a listing on its India website. It comes in Ice Lilac, Mint Green, and Pearl Blue colours, with storage options of 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256 GB. It is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC.

My UX, based on Android 14, is featured on the Moto G64 5G. Receiving Android 15 and three years of security upgrades has been verified. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a dual rear camera configuration that includes a 50 megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor.

According to the description, the Moto G64 5G sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, enabling face unlock. The Moto G64 5G phone's connectivity choices include FM radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidu, a 3.5mm headphone connector, and a USB Type-C connection. Moto G64 5G is water-resistant up to IP52 standards and has twin stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. The sensors on board are an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, SAR sensor, and sensor hub.

Motorola's Moto G64 5G sports a 6,000mAh battery and supports 30W TurboPower rapid charging. It measures 161.56 x 73.82 x 8.89 mm and weighs 192 g.

Moto G64 5G: Expected Price

The massive 6,000mAh battery is ideal for users who demand all-day battery life without worrying about the charger. While official pricing hasn't been confirmed, considering Motorola's usual strategy, expect the Moto G64 5G to land mid-range, likely between Rs.15,000 and Rs.20,000 in India. With decent processing power, a long-lasting battery, and a likely affordable price tag, the Moto G64 5G is shaping into an exciting option for budget-conscious users looking for a reliable 5G smartphone.