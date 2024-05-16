Moto G85 5G is Expected soon

Highlights

The Moto G85 5G might be released for less than Rs 27,000 at the latest.

It is anticipated that the phone would ship with 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM.

The Moto G84 5G will be replaced by the Moto G85 5G when it launches.

The smartphone manufacturer is probably going to release the Moto G85 5G, which is the successor to the model that was first introduced in India last year, after the Moto G84 5G. Although Motorola hasn't yet disclosed any information on the Moto G85 5G, a retail website has discovered the smartphone's price.

Moto G85 5G details leaked (rumoured)

According to reports from DealNTech, there seems to be a hint regarding the potential pricing of the eagerly awaited Moto G85 5G, gleaned from its appearance on a European retail website. Though not officially confirmed, the listing suggests a price tag of EUR 300, roughly translating to around Rs 26,971, for the variant sporting 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

This pricing speculation draws parallels with the introductory price of its predecessor, the Moto G84 5G, which also retails at EUR 299 for the same storage configuration.

This subtle revelation implies that the impending release of the Moto G85 5G might be imminent, at least in select regions. Adding fuel to the anticipation, recent sightings of the device on Geekbench indicate its potential specifications, hinting at the inclusion of a Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 Chipset.

However, it's imperative to note that the manufacturer has yet to disclose any official details regarding the launch date or other pertinent information about the device.

Moto G84 5G Specifications

Reflecting on the pricing and specifications of the Moto G84 5G, which has already made its debut in the global market, it arrived with a price tag of EUR 299 but was made available to Indian consumers at Rs 19,999 for the singular storage variant boasting 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Now, let's delve into the features and specifications of the Moto G84 5G.

The device flaunts a sizable 6.55-inch FHD+ 10-bit 120Hz pOLED display, boasting an impressive peak brightness of 1,300 nits, ensuring vibrant and crisp visuals. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, complemented by the Adreno 619L GPU, promising smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities.

In the photography department, the Moto G84 5G doesn't disappoint, featuring a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for steady shots, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor for capturing expansive vistas. For selfie enthusiasts, it sports a 16MP front-facing camera, promising to deliver stunning self-portraits.

Ensuring longevity, the device is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery, supplemented by 30W wired charging support, keeping you powered throughout the day with minimal downtime. Additionally, it boasts an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, providing added durability and peace of mind.

Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for convenient unlocking, Dolby Atmos for immersive audio experiences, dual microphones for enhanced call clarity, along with standard connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC, among others.