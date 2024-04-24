Moto X50 Ultra to Release in May

Motorola has once again teased the illusive Moto X50 Ultra, which is expected to include several additional generative artificial intelligence (AI) features above the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. In February, the business announced the smartphone in a Weibo post. The AI smartphone was recently teased again in a video, with the brand also mentioning the F1 Grand Prix event that China hosted on Sunday. The post led to speculation that the smartphone will be unveiled during or after the event. But that was not the case. Some reports indicate that the Moto X50 Ultra could be released in May.

The firm teased the Moto X50 Ultra smartphone with two separate Weibo tweets.

On 20 April, the firm teased the smartphone with two separate Weibo tweets (via GSMArena). The initial post featured a photograph of the smartphone next to an F1 Grand Prix poster. Motorola's parent company, Lenovo, is one of the event's sponsors. In the post, the brand claimed (translated via Google), "Feel the speed and passion with #motoX50 Ultra AI mobile phone #motoAI coming soon."

Motorola also shared another video of the smartphone from various angles and a photo of the Grand Prix event with the message "shot on #motoX50 Ultra AI". Based on the design, the handset appears identical to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, released globally last week. It was also shown with a wood back panel option, which is also available on the Edge 50 Ultra. Despite the similarity in design, the X50 Ultra may have some internal differences.

Motorola refers to the Moto X50 Ultra smartphone as their first AI phone.

Furthermore, Motorola refers to the Moto X50 Ultra smartphone as an "AI phone," which is a first for the business. The business shipped its Edge 50 Ultra handset with several generative AI features, including a wallpaper generator and AI-powered camera modifications. However, the phone was not advertised as an AI smartphone. This has led to speculation that the Moto X50 Ultra will include more AI functions and related hardware.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, released globally last week, offers a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) pOLED display with a refresh rate 144Hz and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU and can hold up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It has a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 50 megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter.