Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Leaks Hint at Launch

In September 2022, Motorola announced the Edge 30 Fusion with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888+ SoC. It's supposed replacement, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, is rumoured to be on its way to market, with renderings and specifications leaked online. It is scheduled to be released alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Pro on 3 April. According to the source, the forthcoming device might be available in three colours and have a dual back camera system with a 50 megapixel primary sensor. It's supposed to operate on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Colour Options

Android Headlines published supposed renderings of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The renderings show the Motorola device in ballad blue, peacock pink, and tidal teal, with a hole punch cutout. It is visible with minimum bezels on the sides, which seem more extensive at the top and bottom. A twin camera arrangement looks to be located in the top left corner of the back panel, next to the LED flash. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion handset's left spine also controls power and volume. The volume button might potentially be used as a fingerprint scanner.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Specifications

In addition to the renderings, the media article has a few specifics about the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. It is believed to have a curved 6.7-inch pOLED display and run the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will include a 50 megapixel primary sensor and a 13 megapixel secondary camera. It is expected to include a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion handset might have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W wired fast charging. It is supposed to have a water and dust resistance certification of IP68.

Motorola will introduce the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India on 3 April. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is slated to arrive in the nation on the same day. A rollout in Europe and North America might follow shortly after that.