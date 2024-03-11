Motorola Edge 50 Pro Key Features Leak Online

Motorola Edge 50 Pro will likely be released shortly as a successor to the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which was introduced in April 2023. A story now includes leaked renders of the impending device. The renderings suggest the Edge 50 Pro's design and colour options. The story also hints at the phone's launch date and essential features. It is claimed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features a triple back camera setup.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Colours

A story on Android Headlines contained leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The phone is available in three colours: black, purple, and white, with a stone-like pattern. The black and purple colours include faux leather textures.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Design and Specifications

According to the report, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro renderings include 3 April on the handset's lock screen, implying that it may ship on that date. Rumour has it that the model would be sold in China under Moto X50 Ultra, which was recently hinted at. It may also be launched in the United States under Motorola Edge+ (2024).

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a curved display with minimal bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The volume and power buttons are on the right edge, while the USB Type-C charging connector is on the bottom edge. The rectangular back camera module houses three sensors and an LED flash unit.

According to the rumour, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro's triple rear camera unit would comprise a 50megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture, a 13mm wide-angle camera, and a 73mm telephoto shooter with up to 6x magnification. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro phone reportedly features a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of 165Hz.

Motorola's Edge 50 Pro is also rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, likely combined with 12GB of RAM. According to the source, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro handset could be powered by a 4,500mAh battery capable of 125W wired and 50W wireless rapid charging. We'll most likely discover more about the phone closer to its release.