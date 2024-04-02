Motorola Edge 50 Pro European Price Leaks

Motorola is preparing to launch its next mid-range flagship, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, on 3 April in India. A tipster predicted the smartphone's price in Europe just days before the official debut. Motorola has revealed some details about the forthcoming Edge series phone via its social media accounts and a Flipkart landing page. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will rely on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It will have a 6.7-inch pOLED display that supports 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Advertisment

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Expected Price and Storage

Advertisment

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) discovered the Motorola Edge 50 Pro on an Italian retail site. According to the screenshot of the listing supplied by the tipster on X, the device would be priced at EUR 864 (approximately Rs. 77,000) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro's predecessor was released in April last year with a price tag of EUR 899.99 (approximately Rs. 80,500) for the only 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The source previously stated that the Indian edition will be priced at Rs. 44,999 for the exact RAM and storage configuration.

Advertisment

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: To be sold through Flipkart

Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be released in India on 3 April. It will be sold through Flipkart. Both Flipkart and Motorola India have teased the handset's features and design. It is known to be available in black, purple, and white colours.

Advertisment

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Specifications

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC has been confirmed to power the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. It will have a 6.7-inch pOLED display that supports 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness. The display is said to have HDR10+ certification and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum. The display features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 covering.

Advertisment

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has been verified to include an optical in-display fingerprint reader. The device will have an AI-powered triple rear camera arrangement, including a 50-megapixel 2μm primary sensor, an ultra-wide camera with 50x hybrid zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. It will also be built to IP68 standards.